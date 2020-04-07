Integration Partners Recognized as a 2019 East Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IntegrationPartners–Integration Partners, a national IT services company today announced that it was recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Integration Partners was recognized in the category of America’s Partner of the Year for their ability to develop innovative cloud-based solutions integrating Juniper Networks technologies and a strong overall performance and growth as an Elite partner. Integration Partner was also awarded the 2019 Americas Theater Partner of the Year.

“Juniper is pleased to honor the partners who use their ingenuity and business acumen to solve customers’ biggest challenges in building next-generation cloud environments. Integration Partners is among the best of the best of our global partners and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with them.” Christian Goffi, Americas Head of Channels and Distribution at Juniper Networks

“We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row. It truly highlights the value our partnership with Juniper Networks brings to our customers” said David Raftery, Chief Customer Officer at Integration Partners.

Integration Partners serves the US market specifically focusing on the Enterprise market with a full suite of offerings;

• Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure and Managed Services.

The Juniper Partner Advantage (JPA) program is built on the pillars of partner profitability, innovation, and expanded opportunities. It is dedicated to supporting partners with enablement, training, services offerings, and incentives programs to accelerate growth. The JPA program consists of three distinct partner levels – Elite, Select and Reseller. For more information on the JPA program, please visit www.juniper.net/partners

Integration Partners is an award winning, nationwide IT services engineering firm specializing in solutions that are open, scalable and drive to greater productivity and competitiveness for our clients. Our solutions and services portfolio provide enterprises with Cloud, Security, Collaboration, Core Infrastructure, and Managed Services. Integration Partners is a privately held company headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

