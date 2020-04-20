Keep Your Hands Clean & Virus Free With Our Antimicrobial Infused, CBD + CBG Vitamin E Oil Hand Sanitizer Gel!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that our brand-new proprietary product 100 MG CBD + CBG with Vitamin E Hand Sanitizer Gel has left our facility, just a few days after announcing our Hand Sanitizer Gel. The LBC Bioscience Inc. facility has sent out over one thousand units so far and has other orders lined up. LBC Bioscience Inc. has already positioned itself to capture shelf space in various retail stores that sell CBD goods to consumers. The company is focusing on aiding retail and medical facilities due to the shortage of hand sanitizer because of the COVID -19 outbreak.

Our Hand Sanitizer Gel product which contains CBD (cannabidiol) and CBG (cannabigerol) ingredients has been formulated to keep your hands clean & feeling soft, unlike other sanitizers that dry out your skin. “100 MG CBG+CBD Hand Sanitizer Gel Infused with Vitamin E Oil” is available for purchase. You can place your order today on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc.com. Follow our social media accounts at www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience, www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience for updating information.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented “We hope our hand sanitizer can benefit consumers during this global pandemic of the COVID-19 outbreak. Our hand sanitizer has 70% ethyl alcohol to help protect your hands from bacteria, inflammation and Vitamin E Oil to give you soft and healthy hands.”

Lisa Nelson continued “We are selling our new product on our website www.lbcbioscienceinc.com and also in our LBC Bioscience Inc. store located at 10855 North 116th Street. Suite 115 in Scottsdale, AZ 85259. Due to the COVID-19 virus, we are offering 20% of your entire order. We look forward to meeting interested readers at our LBC Bioscience Inc. store and welcome their inquiries.”

LBC Bioscience Inc. is excited to open their kiosk at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall. Due to the COVID-19’s effects on retail malls, we will keep you posted on our Grand Opening. We cannot currently predict the exact timing of normal retailer operations but are confident that Scottsdale Fashion Mall will return to normalcy when today’s extraordinary health crises do pass.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD hemp drops, pain relief creams, anxiety & sleep supplements, CBD edibles including brain booster coffee, weight loss coffee , anti-aging skin line and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC’s products can be viewed and purchased on the Company’s website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Contact Information Investor Relations

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480) 326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See CBD Life Sciences, Inc’s, Inc.’s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management’s current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

