KushCo Holdings to Report Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) (”KushCo” or the ”Company”), the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fiscal second quarter ended February 29, 2020.

The Company’s financial results will be available on its investor relations website at ir.kushco.com and announced in a press release after the market close on the same day.

KushCo management will host the conference call and presentation followed by a question and answer session. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which can be accessed by visiting the Financial Results page of the Company’s investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company’s investor relations website.

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free Number: 1-877-407-9039

International Number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 13700963

Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact KushCo’s investor relations at ir@kushco.com or 714-539-7653.

A replay of the call will be available on the Financial Results page of the Company’s investor relations website approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

About KushCo Holdings

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) (www.kushco.com) is the premier producer of ancillary products and services to the legal cannabis and CBD industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries and brands provide product quality, exceptional customer service, compliance knowledge and a local presence in serving its diverse customer base.

Founded in 2010, KushCo Holdings has now sold more than 1 billion units to growers, processors and producers across North America, South America, and Europe.

The Company has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, Cheddar, Los Angeles Times, TheStreet.com, and Entrepreneur, Inc Magazine. While KushCo Holdings provides products and solutions to customers in the cannabis and CBD industries, it has no direct involvement with the cannabis plant or any products that contain THC.

For more information, visit www.kushco.com or call (888) 920-5874.

