McKesson Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on May 20, 2020

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The company will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 786-815-8297. The password is ‘McKesson’.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. McKesson partners with pharmaceutical manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, governments and other organizations in healthcare to help provide the right medicines, medical products and healthcare services to the right patients at the right time, safely and cost-effectively. United by our ICARE shared principles, our employees work every day to innovate and deliver opportunities that make our customers and partners more successful — all for the better health of patients. McKesson has been named a “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. For more information, visit www.mckesson.com.

