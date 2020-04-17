Milestone Scientific Announces Successful Economic Study Comparing Total Costs of CompuFlo(R) Epidural System Versus Traditional Epidural Loss of Resistance Technique

CompuFlo® reduced costs an average of $504 per hospital stay

Study results presented for the 45th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting 2020

Poster presented by leading researcher from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston

LIVINGSTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computer-controlled drug delivery systems that provide painless and precise injections, today reported that a study titled: “Cost Effectiveness Analysis of Two Labor Epidural Analgesia Techniques; Real-Time Pressure Sensing Technology and Traditional Technique,” has been electronically presented for the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA). The poster was originally planned for live presentation at the 45th Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The scientific session and poster sessions were placed on-line so that the researchers could present their findings. Further details of the study will be forthcoming and will be submitted for publication in a premier peer-reviewed medical journal.

The aim of the study was to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of the CompuFlo® Epidural System with DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® versus the traditional loss of resistance technique within the labor and delivery setting in medical centers.

The data was presented by the primary investigator, Professor Rovnat Babazade, MD, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, Department of Anesthesiology, who concluded, “To our knowledge, this is the first study in the literature, we report cost of the real-time pressure sensing technique and the traditional LOR technique in parturients requesting labor epidural analgesia. Compared to the traditional LOR technique, real-time pressure sensing technology costs about 504 dollars less per hospital stay on average.”

The study included the review of some 4,483 deliveries and ensuing complications from performing the epidural procedure, which included accidental dural puncture, post-dural puncture headache, interventional epidural blood patch and need for extended hospital stays and readmissions. A cost effectiveness analysis was estimated for the total cost of the hospital stay for delivery and readmission for these procedures. A cost reduction when using CompuFlo® Epidural System was demonstrated by the analysis conducted in this study.

Leonard Osser, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, commented, “This is the first major study to clearly validate the cost benefits of the CompuFlo® Epidural System. In addition to the important safety advantages of our instrument, this study compared the rate of accidental dural puncture, a common complication of traditional epidural anesthesia. Accidental dural puncture is a significant contributor to increased hospital costs, prolonged hospitalization and the need for further treatment and interventions. This study, which has been submitted for publication in a leading peer-reviewed medical journal, provides valuable third-party validation of the cost benefits of our instrument. We believe this study will be an important tool as we present the value proposition of our instrument to hospitals across the country.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs, develops and commercializes innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone’s ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone’s control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management’s reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact:

David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020

SOURCE: Milestone Scientific, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585470/Milestone-Scientific-Announces-Successful-Economic-Study-Comparing-Total-Costs-of-CompuFloR-Epidural-System-Versus-Traditional-Epidural-Loss-of-Resistance-Technique