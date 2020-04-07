Moviebook:The Future of Media and Entertainment Content

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Last weekend, the time spent on streaming content globally surged by 20%, and the number of users soared by 60%. According to the latest MAGNA report, last week in the U.S., connected TV streaming went up by 25% compared to the previous week, and 39% of consumers said they plan to watch more streaming content. According to a QuestMobile report, during the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese Internet users spent 21.5% more time online, with rocketing hours spent on streaming media and short video platforms.

Regardless of the channel, it is self-evident that due to a lack of offline entertainment during the epidemic, online media entertainment consumption has grown tremendously. Obviously, streaming media will be a major channel for home entertainment and even for the sharing of all contents.

When content capacity is limited, AI becomes a key choice

As we can observe, media and entertainment companies are using streaming media to keep in touch with their audience. Earlier this week, Movies Anywhere, a digital movie platform, announced that it will allow users to lend their digital movies to friends so that people can share the experience together. Moreover, some small theaters in the U.S. are embracing streaming by allowing the quick transfer of performance recordings to streaming media.

More opportunities will present themselves as pillar industries and large businesses pay more and more attention to streaming media. Earlier this week, Ctrip, a Chinese online travel platform, began selling travel services on live streaming platforms, which shows that it is expanding business to streaming media. In addition, online teaching has gone mainstream in the vast majority of countries. Video conferencing has also become a must. There is no doubt that industries are entering the streaming media market at a speed that is visible to the naked eye.

AI production penetrates all aspects of media and entertainment

It is very popular for users to read and watch content that suits their demands. Compared with this user trend, the traditional mode of content supply and marketing is unidirectional and irreversible, whose feature is that content production comes before content consumption. After the Moviebook AGC, Unity 3D engine and other engines for the automated production of video content become available, however, it is possible to generate content that matches user interests.

Ryan McCabe, a senior data scientist of Spotify, said, “A model for automatic content production that matches user interests by using AI has matured. For example, when Hollywood creators develop new content, embedded AI-based production and recommender systems can automatically suggest image assets for products, or automatically infers an image sequence based on the audience’s preferences to generate a video. The AI ​​system from sequence frame to sequence frame can not only transform a video into other images, but also transform one story style into another, so that the content can reach a different audience more easily. “

Generally, Chinese media and entertainment companies prefer to choose the AGC video content production engine launched by Moviebook to assist in improving video content productivity and content adaptability. Moviebook has a wide customer base in fields of broadcasting and television, and streaming media. When it comes to fields of animation and games, more content production enterprises opt for Unity 3D engine to develop interactive games. The two production engines are extremely competitive in gaining market share. Unity has dominated the VR scene thanks to its usability while the Moviebook AGC has a big advantage in practical applications, including video frame review, video filtering, content recommendation to video review, video depth prediction, streaming video and short video content production, and story visualization.

What’s next for AI in media and entertainment?

Regarding the future of AI in media and entertainment, most experts agree that it is all about content, content and content! Christopher Whitely, Comcast’s senior director of applied analytics, said, “In addition to continuous advancement in content personalization and content production, more integrations will be implemented across a variety of media experiences and digital assistants will be employed to help with content discovery. ” “Ultimately, AI will be used to create content and help drive immersive virtual reality experiences.” Eyal Pfeifel, Imperson’s chief technology officer and co-founder, agreed on that and said, “We see that AI has become a new form of entertainment media via VR and AR technologies, providing a fully immersive experience through smart avatars.”

Entertainment is an inherent part of culture, and is becoming more global and digitally driven, so the content industry will naturally change with culture. As viewers shift from traditional media channels to online ones, not only the distribution business, but also formats and business models have evolved accordingly.

This is an exciting time for the entertainment industry and winners may be different from what we have seen before. The future of entertainment content is diverse, dynamic, cross-platform, immersive and automated and will provide brands and users with many opportunities for exploration and participation.

