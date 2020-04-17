OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2020 / Online health supplement provider, My2048.com, has just released a DHEA Infographic that explains the importance of DHEA for cellular repair. The infographic aimed at those individuals looking for nutritional balance in their bodies in order to live a healthier and more active lifestyle. The company believes that supplements containing DHEA could be a factor in this quest. This new infographic provides some very relevant information on what DHEA is all about.

Company spokesperson and co-founder, Stephen Cherniske, M.S., had this to say about the new infographic, “People these days are more in tune with what their bodies are lacking that keep them from being as healthy as they should be. That’s why the health supplement industry has grown substantially over the last decade or so. Researchers such as I have gone to great lengths to try and develop products that feature key ingredients that are known to diminish in our bodies as we age. How our DHEA based products are meant to work is not completely understood by all, so we thought it would be helpful to make an infographic that explains the important role that this hormone plays in the body.”

The My2048.com infographic states that DHEA is a hormone that is naturally produced by the body in the brain and adrenals. It is widely thought to be the most comprehensive repair signal in the entire body and brain. DHEA is also thought to be the most abundant circulating hormone and an initiating or contributing factor to more than 150 bodily repair functions. The infographic also mentions that DHEA used in supplements is most commonly derived from the Mexican yam plants hormone diosgenin, and then converted in a laboratory into identical human DHEA. This laboratory-produced DHEA was thought to be so safe that it received FDA approval way back in 1994.

This new infographic also talked about why people may need to use supplemental products with DHEA in them as they get older. It states that the peak periods for DHEA in a body normally occur when a person is between 18 to 30-years old. As most people age that peak amount of DHEA is thought to gradually decrease over time in most people. The infographic states that a typical seventy-year-old person’s body may produce 10-15% of the DHEA that their body produced when they were around 25 years old. DHEA for men is also found at different levels in the body than it is for women.

Cherniske himself went on to talk a little bit more about some of the reasons why supplements that contain DHEA are becoming more popular. He says one of those reasons is that DHEA is thought to fully metabolize into the bodies of most people just 8-hours after they take the recommended dose. It also is thought not to act like Vitamin C which can be easily excreted out of the body through urine before it has a chance to reach its full nutritional potential. According to the co-founder, this nutritional supplement also has a lengthy shelf life that can be up to two years. He also stated that the company’s DHEA supplements were never intended to be a miracle pill but have a better chance of obtaining the desired results when taken over a longer period of time.

According to Cherniske, My2048.com makes several different types of supplemental products that contain DHEA. This includes their Synergized DHEA for Men which comes in 60 tablet quantities that contain some 25 mg of micronized DHEA. There is also a DHEA for women version that is specially formulated with DHEA amounts that are more in line with a woman’s specific DHEA nutritional needs. Both the men’s and women’s versions of the My2048.com’s DHEA products are also sold in packs of two or four, and are available on amazon.com as well.

Cherniske also encourages those that may be interested to learn more about the company’s DHEA-based products to read up on some of the informational articles that have been posted on their website.

