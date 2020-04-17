Nanalysis to Present at the Planet MicroCap Virtual Showcase Investor Conference 2020

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2020 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (“Nanalysis“) (TSXV: NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA: 1N1) is excited to announce that it will be participating in the Planet MicroCap Virtual Showcase 2020 on Wednesday, April 22.

Mr. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO of Nanalysis will be hosting an investor presentation, answering questions from investors, participating in one-on-one investor calls, and participating in a panel discussion hosted by Mr. Paul Andreola of SmallCap Discoveries.

Caption: Sean Krakiwsky, Nanalysis Founder and CEO with their flagship 60MHz device

Mr. Krakiwsky said, “We are excited to share our story with new investors in the United States after being cleared to trade on the OTC markets. We believe that American investors will be interested in hearing our story and Planet MicroCap is a great platform to do that. Investors are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we are eager to share our exciting story with a new group of investors south of the border.”

Mr. Andreola said, “I’m happy to bring a group of great companies to a wide American audience and it’s important to highlight investment stories that continue to be compelling even in these uncertain times.”

Mr. Robert Kraft, CEO of Planet MicroCap, said, “Over the past 7 years, Planet MicroCap has built a large group of small-cap investors and we are eager to bring our conference online.”

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual Investor Conference 2020

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM Eastern Time / 3:00 PM Mountain Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34162

In addition to the company’s webcast, Nanalysis will be participating in a virtual panel titled, “Best Canadian Non-Resource MicroCap Ideas During Coronavirus Crisis”, hosted by Paul Andreola, Founder and Editor of Small Cap Discoveries, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

To access the virtual panel, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time / 1:30 PM Mountain Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/34220

If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Nanalysis, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform.

If you can’t make the live presentation, all company presentations ‘webcasts’ will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab ‘Schedule’: https://www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com/presenting-companies

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol ‘NSCI’ and over the counter in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘NSCIF’. The company’s business is what we term ‘MRI for industry’: It develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first fully featured portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens, and the company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it will begin selling a 100MHz device in mid-2020. The Company’s new device will be the most powerful non-cryogen, permanent magnet NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Krakiwsky

CEO, Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

T +1.587.436.1291

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap, investors, fund managers, and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “would” occur. These statements are only predictions of what we believe might happen. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Nanalysis Scientific Corp. via Planet MicroCap

