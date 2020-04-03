Plain Jane Launches a Name that CBD Strain Contest for a New CBD Hemp Flower Strain

The CBD Farmers at Plain Jane have Cloned Two Different Plants Together to Create a New Strain of Hemp Flower

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / The founders of Plain Jane, a Southern Oregon based company that offers a wide selection of CBD hemp flower products, are pleased to announce the launch of the “Name that CBD Strain” contest. People are welcome to submit their ideas for the new CBD hemp flower strain in the Plain Jane website’s comment section.

To learn more about the contest, which, not so coincidentally, ends on April 20, 2020, please visit https://tryplainjane.com/cbd-flower-strain/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the CBD farmers from Plain Jane decided to clone two different plants together to create a new strain of wild hemp flower. Both customers and fans of CBD are welcome to suggest a name for the new strain, which should be harvested and ready to go by the middle of April.

“We’ve crossed a Jack Herer CBD Flower strain with a Berry Blossom. The result should be exciting and we’re not totally sure what the CBD flower will look like,” the spokesperson noted, adding that as long as people keep their language clean and don’t use any bad words, they are welcome to suggest pretty much anything they want for the new name.

Even though the contest was only recently announced, it is already getting a lot of positive attention from visitors to the Plain Jane website. Suggestions for the new name include: Magic, Love Berry, Fruit Salad and The Empress.

Every minute or so, the team from Plain Jane recalculates the point total and refreshes the leaderboard. Prize info is also available on the site.

About Plain Jane:

Plain Jane was started to make CBD hemp flower products more accessible and affordable. They now have more than 75,000 customers in almost all of the United States. Their goal is simple. To get their customers the best CBD flower at the best prices. They are located in Southern Oregon and licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture. All of their CBD flower is sourced from American farms using organic practices. Plain Jane has a variety of products including: CBD flower, CBG flower, CBD cigarettes, and CBD joints. With more than 20 hemp strains, they source the highest quality outdoor, greenhouse, and indoor flower. For more information, please visit https://tryplainjane.com/.

Plain Jane

253 E Barnett Rd

Medford, OR 97501

Contact:

Evan Marshall

max@plainjane.io

(833) 420-6621

