Public Storage to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (866) 406-5408 International dial-in number: (973) 582-2770 Conference ID number: 2058829 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 585-8367 International dial-in number: (404) 537-3406 Conference ID number: 2058829 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: May 15, 2020

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,483 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 169 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 234 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

