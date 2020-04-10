Public Storage to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2020 earnings results on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

 

Domestic dial-in number:

(866) 406-5408

International dial-in number:

(973) 582-2770

Conference ID number:

2058829

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

 

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 585-8367

International dial-in number:

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID number:

2058829

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

May 15, 2020

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,483 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 169 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 234 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand, and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB), which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2019. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Contacts

Ryan Burke

(818) 244-8080, Ext. 1141

More Stories

Keely Cat-Wells Is Working To Let Talent Who Are Deaf & Disabled Be Leaders In The Media

ARC Receives NYSE Listing Standard Notice and Announces Response to Pandemic Crisis

New Jersey Mining Company has Applied to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer

Have You Heard of Dropshipping? Kyle Plummer Can Teach You How To Grow a Seven Figure Dropshipping Business In Just a Year

People’s Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

Stem Holdings Completes Warrant and Debenture Repricing

You may have missed

Keely Cat-Wells Is Working To Let Talent Who Are Deaf & Disabled Be Leaders In The Media

ARC Receives NYSE Listing Standard Notice and Announces Response to Pandemic Crisis

New Jersey Mining Company has Applied to Cease to be a Reporting Issuer

Have You Heard of Dropshipping? Kyle Plummer Can Teach You How To Grow a Seven Figure Dropshipping Business In Just a Year

People’s Bank Reports First Quarter Earnings

error: Content is protected !!