Pursuant to Broward County Emergency Order, Inverrary Country Club Ownership Announces the Permanent Shutdown of The Historic Golf Courses in Lauderhill, Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Broward County issued Emergency Order 20-04 (“Order”) shutting down all golf courses in the County, effective as of 12:01 AM on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020. The Order states, in part, that “[a]ll golf courses and movie theaters (including drive-in, indoor, and outdoor) in Broward County are hereby ordered closed, until further notice …”. The Order specifically identifies golf courses in Broward County as non-essential businesses and states that any courses that continue to operate are operating in violation of the County’s directives.

As a result, Victorville West Limited Partnership announced today the Inverrary Country Club and its two legendary golf courses are officially and permanently closed for business.

The iconic Inverrary Country Club has been one of the top golfing destinations in the U.S for decades since its opening in 1970. The two courses lay across 292.5 acres, located at 3840 Inverrary Blvd. in the heart of Lauderhill, Florida, northwest of Fort Lauderdale. The “West” and “East” Golf Courses at the Inverrary Country Club were designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr., ASGCA.

“It’s a very sad day for our Inverrary family, but the Broward County Administrator’s Order has caused the Inverrary golf courses and all related property operations to officially shut down, and because the golf courses do not have the economic ability to reopen, both courses have been permanently closed for business,” said Nick Fortunato, General Manager of the Inverrary Country Club.

Victorville West Limited Partnership acquired Inverrary on March 15, 2006 and has owned and operated the Country Club and the two courses since that time.

