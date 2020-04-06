Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market to Expand 2.3X Through 2028; Biologics Account for over 40% of Global Demand, Opines a Fact.MR Report

Major stakeholders in the rare neurological disease treatment market must create innovative drug delivery models and optimize their value chain in order to strengthen their brand position in the market.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / Global rare neurological disease treatment market is poised for a robust growth outlook, at 8.5% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2028. The market is receiving tailwinds from rising healthcare expenditure across the globe. Moreover, incidences of rare diseases are increasing faster than ever thereby propelling the market growth.

“The rare neurological diseases market is gathering impetus from dramatic socioeconomic changes and rapid advancements in healthcare segment. Moreover, modified lifestyles are ascribed for the growth of rare neurological disease treatment market. The market would grow 2.3X through the forecast period,” projects Fact.MR.

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Key Findings

Sales of injectable drugs will proliferate through 2028.

Biologics hold a major share of more than 40% in the rare neurological disease treatment market.

Established healthcare infrastructure in developed economies is a major growth contributor.

North America holds 2/5th of revenue share in the overall market stack.

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Key Driving Factors

Escalating R&D activities are supporting the growth of rare neurological disease treatment market.

Heightening demand for parenteral drug delivery systems is complementing the market growth.

Proliferation of surgical treatments is boosting the demand for injectable drug delivery systems.

Ongoing revolution in biopharmaceutical sector continues to shape the market worldwide.

Advancements in delivery and packaging technologies are projected to bode well for the market.

Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Key Restraints

The global rare neurological disease treatment market is highly competitive making it difficult for emerging players to boost their market share.

Relatively low healthcare expenditure in developing countries is constraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global rare neurological disease treatment market is a consolidated market structure. Prominent players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Johnson & Johnson Services, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG. These players collectively hold more than 50% share in the global rare neurological disease treatment market. Players are focused on brand positioning strategy to attract more consumers in foreseeable future. Moreover, they are developing new therapies to boost their respective revenue share and decrease the prevalence of chronic diseases.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the rare neurological disease treatment market. The study provides compelling insights on the rare neurological disease treatment market on the basis of drug class (anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, cholinesterase inhibitors, biologics), route of administration (injectable, oral), disease indication (Alzheimer’s diseases, narcolepsy, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug store, online pharmacies) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

