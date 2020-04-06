Regulus Cyber Collaborates with HARMAN to Offer Software-Based GPS Cybersecurity Solution to Vehicle Manufacturers

HAIFA, Israel, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Cyber, creator of the first “anti-virus” software to protect satellite navigation and timing across a wide range of applications, including automotive, mobile, IoT and critical infrastructure, today announced a collaboration with HARMAN for a breakthrough software-based cybersecurity solution designed to protect GPS, against potential threats. The solution will be part of HARMAN SHIELD, the company’s robust offering for risk management to vehicle manufacturers and mobility companies.

“We are looking forward to joining forces with HARMAN, a Tier 1 supplier to the automotive industry, a trusted partner to more than 50 global vehicle manufacturers. Coming together with HARMAN is a great testament to the necessity of GPS protection measures in our industry,” said Yonatan Zur, CEO of Regulus Cyber.

“We’re seeing our OEM customers expand into the digital and mobility spaces, offering added-value services to consumers by leveraging connectivity and mobile applications. Through HARMAN SHIELD, we offer full visibility, analytics and risk management capabilities into cyber threats, and Regulus Pyramid GNSS solution complements our offering with another layer of protection against GPS hacking. We’re excited about the possibilities of this new collaboration with Regulus,” said Asaf Atzmon, Vice President & General Manager, Automotive Cybersecurity at HARMAN.

The Regulus Pyramid GNSS is a software solution that uses machine learning to detect spoofing and defend any GNSS receiver, device, or chipset against it — ensuring the security and reliability that are essential to safe and accurate navigation. GPS spoofing attacks are becoming more common and are often very difficult to detect and protect against.

Pyramid GNSS uses a combination of patented algorithms, developed over years of spoofing experiments to protect against attacks at the firmware, operating system, or application level. This deal is further proof of the market demand for resilient navigation and positioning at a time when GPS hacking is a growing concern.

About Regulus Cyber

Founded in 2016, Regulus is based in Haifa, Israel, and is backed by SPDG Ventures, btov Partners, Sierra Ventures, Canaan Partners Israel, the Technion DRIVE Accelerator, and F2 Capital. For years, GNSS security has been hard-coded into hardware – at the chip or receiver level. With the rise of software-defined radios and open-source GNSS attack software, these outdated mechanisms have become ineffective and obsolete, failing to protect against the fast pace of new dangerous spoofing attacks. The Regulus Pyramid GNSS software is a mature solution available for implementation today.

Regulus Cyber is disrupting the GNSS market with the first-ever software-only, connected and system-agnostic solution to detect, protect and mitigate smart spoofing attacks. Pyramid GNSS revolutionizes protection for satellite position, velocity, and time – which are critical for numerous systems, including automotive, infrastructure, communication, telecom, mobility, and financials.

Pyramid GNSS is flexible, lightweight and easy to install. It dramatically lowers the cost and complexity of anti-spoofing defense, making it attractive to the various vast markets dependent on GNSS. For more information, visit www.regulus.com .

About HARMAN

HARMAN ( harman.com ) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

