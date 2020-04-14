SailPoint Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in enterprise identity governance, today announced that due to the escalating public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), and in light of recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal, state and local public health authorities, the location of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual meeting-only format instead of an in-person meeting in Austin, Texas. The Annual Meeting will still be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 12:30 p.m., Central Time, as previously announced. However, stockholders will no longer be able to physically attend the Annual Meeting.

As described in SailPoint’s proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2020, all stockholders of the Company as of March 6, 2020, and anyone who holds a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To attend and participate in the Annual Meeting, participants will need to register in advance at www.proxydocs.com/SAIL (the “Meeting Website”) prior to the deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2020. Participants will be required to enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or notice they previously received. Upon completing registration, eligible participants will receive further instructions via email, including unique links that will allow such eligible participants to access the meeting, review the list of stockholders entitled to vote and submit questions during the meeting. Eligible participants who have difficulty accessing the Annual Meeting through the Meeting Website may call the technical support number provided.

SailPoint encourages all of its stockholders to participate in the Annual Meeting, either by voting in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the available proxy materials or by voting during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Meeting Website. A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for ten days prior to the Annual Meeting between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Central Time, at our headquarters at 11120 Four Points Drive, Suite 100, Austin, Texas 78726. This list will also be available during the Annual Meeting at the link to be provided upon registration for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Further instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Annual Meeting, including how to demonstrate ownership of stock as of the record date, are available at www.proxydocs.com/SAIL.

About SailPoint

SailPoint, the leader in identity management, delivers an innovative approach to securing access across the enterprise with the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform. With SailPoint, enterprises can ensure that everyone and everything has the exact access they need, exactly when they need it, intuitively and automatically. Powered by patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies, the SailPoint Predictive IdentityTM platform is designed to securely accelerate the business while delivering adaptive security, continuous compliance and improved business efficiency. As an identity pioneer and market leader serving some of the world’s most prominent global companies, SailPoint consistently pushes the industry to rethink identity to the benefit of their customers’ dynamic business needs.

