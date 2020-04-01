Suprema marks 20th Anniversary with a New Emblem

SEOUL, KOREA, Apr 1, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Suprema, a leading global provider of security and biometrics, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with an anniversary emblem, to commemorate the innovation and technical excellence of its partners and employees and the unique quality which represents the company, as it prepares for the next step – and the next 20 years.

Suprema was founded in 2000, and has since built a worldwide sales network spanning 140 countries, with a global population using Suprema technology now surpassing one billion. Its extensive portfolio includes access control, time & attendance, mobile access and fingerprint scanners.

Based on its innovative products and technologies, Suprema has recorded a phenomenal mean annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. At present, the company has more than 40% of its employees engaged in research and development, and it reinvests more than 16% of sales in R&D each year.

The anniversary emblem consists of two colors. ‘Infinite Burgundy’, the company’s brand color, symbolizes the infinite possibility in Suprema’s unique solution and technical skill. ‘Superior Purple’ is added to represent the uniqueness and excellence of the company that retains trust from 20 years of history and technological initiative.

“We would like to give special thanks to all our partners and employees who have made this possible,” founder and chairman of Suprema, James Lee, said. “Everyone at Suprema is ready to lead through our next 20 years.”

Suprema has grown into a corporate group, with subsidiaries and affiliates based on its exclusive world best technologies. Suprema HQ, the holding company, earned a place on KOSDAQ in 2008, followed by Suprema Inc. listing in 2016, and Suprema ID, an affiliate, listing last year. Suprema now plans to broaden its own position with a foothold in the global market. To learn more, please visit www.supremainc.com.

