SurfCT Where Everything Is Connected Truly Creating Your Bliss

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2020 / SurfCT is founded by dental information technology pioneer, visionary and exceptional leader, Paul Vigario. By that alone, it would already give you a hint that this company is set out to change the dental world. Paul is known for his hard work and perseverance in bringing change in the dental industry since 2003. At that time, he built SurfCT from the ground up after graduating from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in Management/Computer Information Systems and a focus on healthcare technology. He has since been one of those at the forefront in making an impact, transforming the dental industry, helping dentists and changing lives.

Paul and his team have brought innovative solutions to their clients. They wanted to help and go one step further ahead than what everyone else is doing. With SurfCT.com, they make operations as seamless as possible on the daily for dental practices through integrating technology. Because of this, their clients have seen a massive shift in their day-to-day operational efficiencies. What makes SurfCT a unique experience is that they listen first, they start with your vision in mind and share your vision with their dental technology team. They want to listen to what you want for your practice and life. And then, based on your vision, they design a custom technology system, especially for you. This allows you to carry your specific vision forward automated day in and day out.

For years, dental clinics are struggling to offer customer service like no other. With Surf CT, they connect everything in your practice, business, and life to work together in a complete system that serves your vision.

SurfCT.com also provides non-biased IT consulting for dental offices and other private healthcare practices. Vigario and his team of skilled consultants offer technology and system recommendations based on the needs and goals of each client. What most clients who work with them say is that working with SurfCT.com is different. Unlike other companies who are quick to sell you more stuff, Surf CT wants to understand your vision, provide seamless integration of the front office, clinical treatment systems, utilize dental artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile connectivity, all while offering ongoing world-class technical support and data protection programs so your practice can run in a more automated way. A dentist’s technology designed for a new dental practice or existing practice in a way that serves the dentist.

Not only that, one of the few things that you will receive as a client is their signature White Glove Technology Services that will enlighten you and your team on what’s possible for dental practice growth and automation, create an experience for and elevate all your patients, and grow your practice at every level.

Today, SurfCT has grown into becoming an award-winning dental technology company renowned in different cities across the world for its cutting edge dental technology. They have changed the way dental clinics operate and have established themselves as the industry leader in the dental information technology industry.

With their continuous technology service in providing modern, reliable, innovative, informative, and quality technology care for dentists and their patients, dental clinics no longer have to worry about their day to day tasks. SurfCT.com can automate your dental practice. Instead, dentists can focus on what they do best which is providing dental expertise to patients who need it. SurfCT is truly creating your bliss when your systems operate in a way where everything is connected.

If you want to get to know more about SurfCT, visit their website at www.surfct.com or send them an email at Hello@SurfCT.com.

