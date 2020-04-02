True North Energy Announces Italian Funding

SPRING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1 2020 / True North Energy Corporation (OTCPINK:TNEN) (“True North”)

Nicolo Bedendo, VP, is pleased to announce:

That the advisory committee he formed for True North, which was tasked to head a Reg S private placement program for the Company in Italy, has its first investor. This first subscription for a Convertible Promissory Note was made as part of the program supporting the Fintech strategy previously announced and funding has kicked off. We are encouraged by this investor’s confidence, given the extenuating Coronavirus circumstances in Italy.

About True North Energy Corporation

Traditionally, True North Energy Corporation has engaged in the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Through its subsidiary, TN Energy Corp, a Texas Corporation, the company holds overriding royalty interests on oil and gas properties located in Colorado and Oklahoma. True North has expanded with the acquisition of Box 23 Ltd. and its 51 % subsidiary, 3 Store Web S.r.l., which serves as the exclusive seller of SIM cards and services as authorized by Wind Tre S.P.A., owned by Hutchison Whampoa Limited, a Fortune Global 500 company. 3 StoreWeb has 36 employees.

Contact

True North Energy Corporation

24624 I – 45 North Suite 200

Spring, TX 77386

contact@tnencorp.com

Phone 281 719 1996

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of True North’s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release, other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of True North, its divisions and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. True North cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, True North undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by True North.

SOURCE: True North Energy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583549/True-North-Energy-Announces-Italian-Funding