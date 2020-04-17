Veritone Secures $6.5 Million of Loans Under Paycheck Protection Program Provisions of CARES Act

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) today announced it, and its subsidiary, Veritone One, Inc., have received a total of $6.5 million of loans from Sunwest Bank under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) contained within the new Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Chad Steelberg, Chairman and CEO of Veritone, said, “Small businesses are vital to the nation’s economy, and we are grateful the CARES Act established a safety net to help companies like Veritone weather the significant disruption and uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This loan, together with our cost savings initiatives, will help us to continue operations without salary reductions, layoffs or furloughs, despite this dynamic and challenging economic environment.”

Veritone President Ryan Steelberg added, “During this unprecedented and uncertain time, our team has focused on controlling what we can and improving efficiencies. We shifted to working from home in mid-March, and our whole team has rallied together to serve our customers, continue our software development and pursue new business opportunities, while reducing our operating expenses. I couldn’t be prouder of their performance over the past month. As a result of these efforts, we do not anticipate needing additional funds beyond this PPP loan in the near term based on our business outlook.”

The PPP loan has a term of two years, is unsecured, and is guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The loan carries a fixed interest rate of one percent per annum, with the first six months of interest deferred. Under the CARES Act, Veritone will be eligible to apply for forgiveness of all loan proceeds used to pay payroll costs, rent, utilities and other qualifying expenses during the eight-week period following receipt of the loan, provided that the Company maintains its employment and compensation within certain parameters during such period. The forgiven amount will not be included in the Company’s taxable income.

