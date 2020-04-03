Youngs Advisory Group Announces Expansion of Their Firm and Team

Youngs Advisory Group Highlights Promoted Staff & 3 New Hires

BETHLEHEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 31, 2020–Youngs Advisory Group, an Independent Registered Investment Advisory Firm with locations in Pennsylvania and Florida proudly announces the following recent hires and promoted staff as part of their continued expansion serving the high net worth private client markets.

“Our continued client growth of corporate executives, business owners and high net worth individuals has led us to continue to expand our internal talent and further increase the level of sophistication and personalized service that make our Advisory firm unique,” according to Webb Youngs, CEO and founder of the firm.

Christopher Barr has been hired to lead the firm in the role of Portfolio Operations Manager. In this role Chris leads all trading, positioning and internal portfolio strategies and is a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Chris earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Penn State. Chris joined Youngs Advisory Group after first serving 4 years in the U.S. Army Infantry and then amassing over 15 years of experience in the field of finance and portfolio management.

Andrew Karnavas, CFP®, brings 18 years of high net worth client wealth management experience from The Bank of New York Mellon and joined the firm as a Senior Wealth Manager. He works strategically with clients to optimize their financial goals and is also a member of the firm’s Investment Committee. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management from Gettysburg College.

Reagan O’Connor has joined the team as a Client Service Administrator. Her responsibilities include client communications, directing scheduling, and special projects. She graduated from Kutztown University with a Bachelor’s in Communications & Public Relations.

Marianne Elsner has recently been promoted to the role of Advisor Assistant as a result of her increasing skills at the firm. Marianne has been with the firm since 2017 when she began her career as Client Service Administrator. She currently assists the senior advisors in client meetings and related client needs. Marianne graduated from Duquesne University with a Finance degree in 2016.

About Youngs Advisory Group

Youngs Advisory Group provides high level wealth management advisory services to corporate executives, private business owners and other private wealth individuals. Based in Pennsylvania and Florida, the firm has advised select high net worth clients since 1996. Youngs Advisory Group is independent, working solely on behalf of its clients, and is a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA).

Contacts

Reagan O’Connor at Youngs Advisory Group



484-626-0247



ROConnor@youngsag.com