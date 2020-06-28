Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Introduces Region’s First Comprehensive Sustainability Report

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has launched today its first Sustainability Report. The report reinforces guiding principles on Sustainable Finance and encourages growth of sustainable investments opportunities in the UAE. The report is aligned with ADX’s growth strategy, which aims to increase the adoption of sustainable financing in the Emirate and drive capital towards investments that have positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impacts. The report illustrates ADX’s commitment to help align the UAE’s financial system with global best practice and advance the implementation locally of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

H.E. Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, ADX Chief Executive, said: “With the launch of our ESG report, we are making a significant contribution towards realizing our leadership’s vision in boosting the UAE’s financial exchanges’ competitiveness, attracting more sustainable investments to Abu Dhabi and helping to diversify the economy as per the objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

ADX’s Sustainability Report establishes a dedicated financial framework to facilitate sustainable investments. It consists of four main sections:

1) Market Education enabling ESG/Sustainability reporting and sustainable investment practices.



2) Technology and Education through e-service portals designed to provide investors with the information and tools they need.



3) Responsive Marketplace with the intent to align ADX’s business with its customer-centric strategy.



4) Resilience Infrastructure to ensure orderly trading and reliability of the Exchange’s infrastructure.

The report comes a few months after ADX issued a set of ESG disclosure guidelines to encourage its listed companies to incorporate ESG considerations into their business activities, decision-making and reporting. These companies are encouraged to adhere to ADX’s index indicators, which are aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), including 31 KPIs that form the ESG Disclosure Guidance rules. These rules comply with recommendations issued by the Sustainable Stock Exchange Initiative (SSE) and the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), of which ADX is a member.

ADX is one of the signatories of the “Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration”, and a member of the UAE Working Group on Sustainable Finance and the United Nations Partnership Programme’s Sustainable Stock Exchange (SSE) Initiative.

*Source: AETOSWire

