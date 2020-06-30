ADTRAN Announces Integration Project with NISC Broadband Solutions to Enhance Operations for Utility and Telecom Providers

Expansion creates fast and seamless efficiencies to better manage and optimize fiber broadband operations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation innovative fiber and fiber extension broadband access solutions, today announced a joint development project with the National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC). This initiative is focused on connecting NISC’s iVUE Connect software applications to ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fixed fiber access platform, so utility and telecom operators across rural America can seamlessly enhance their broadband network services with smoother operations and better customer experience.

ADTRAN enables utilities and telecom service providers to build their best network with the TA5000 platform. NISC is an industry leader in advanced IT solutions, with its iVUE Connect solution providing operators the most important information needed to rapidly solve daily operational challenges. With the integration of these two powerful tools, service providers can more easily deploy and provision their network, maximize their view of valuable customer information quickly, and achieve faster resolutions across a number of areas including service calls, billing and finance.

“Providing reliable and efficient broadband service is core to our members’ businesses and having effective solutions to back up and enhance their services is just as important,” said Ryan Larson, Senior Product Strategy & Marketing Manager at NISC. “Many of our customers leverage ADTRAN to deliver those bandwidth-rich services, so it is critical that we’re able to seamlessly work together to enable our members to optimize fiber broadband operations.”

“We have a long-standing relationship with NISC that we continue to evolve so that telecoms and especially co-op owned utilities can deploy fiber and connect customers as fast as possible, with minimal headaches and efficient work flows,” said Craig Stein, Vice President of Sales for Americas and Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. “This partnership is enabling crucial high-bandwidth services that will bring new revenue opportunities to utilities and telecom service providers while supporting new broadband applications—like connected healthcare and education—and encouraging economic development across rural America.”

About NISC

National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC) is an information technology company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions for our Member-Owners who are primarily utility cooperatives and telecommunications companies across the nation. NISC is an industry leader providing advanced, integrated IT solutions for consumer and subscriber billing, accounting, engineering & operations, as well as many other leading-edge IT solutions. Learn more at NISC.coop.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Ashley Schulte



919-435-9112



ashley.schulte@adtran.com