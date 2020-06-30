Albert Boufarah CEO, SAMR Inc. Introduces New Security Procedures

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / As time goes on, the world (and technology along with it) consistently evolves, and the capabilities of computers & wireless devices become more advanced. Along with these adjustments, the likelihood of data making its way to the outside world increases. It cannot be stressed enough that we all should take every precaution we can to ensure our own data security, and part of this comes with partnering with an industry expert in keeping data secure.

Electronics recycler SAMR Inc. prides itself on having the opportunity to develop the expertise that has allowed it to last 20 years in the industry. They offer everything from on-site data destruction to Certificates of Destruction as proof that they stand behind their work.

To ring in its third decade in the business, SAMR Inc. is taking its commitment to privacy and data security a step further. “We’ve recently hired a full-time security officer and have implemented stricter policies to ensure the security of any data-storing device: nothing that enters the warehouse exits without thorough & complete data destruction,” said Albert Boufarah, founder & President of SAMR Inc.

To further demonstrate their commitment toward putting their customers’ worries at ease about data security, SAMR Inc. has recently acquired & installed modernized cameras around their facility to keep better tracking of everything that comes in and goes out.

“We know it takes a tremendous amount of trust to do business with any company, let alone one that handles hard drives and memory to the extent that we do,” Boufarah stated. “Even after 20 years in the business, we still do everything that we can to retain the trust of our customers and do whatever we can to gain it from anyone who uses us for service.”

Boufarah goes on to mention that in spite of their longevity in the industry, SAMR Inc. is not content to take shortcuts at this stage in the game. “We are always looking for ways to improve efficiencies in our warehouse, and proving how seriously we take data security through increased surveillance and measures to guarantee that no hard drive or USB enters our facility without complete deletion or destruction.”

SAMR Inc. provides electronics, scrap metal, lamps, batteries & other items from its headquarters in Lakewood, NJ. Their trucking capabilities enable them to serve the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Delmarva regions. For recycling & reliable data management solutions, you can contact them at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.samrinc.com.

About Albert Boufarah

Albert Boufarah is an entrepreneur from Lakewood, New Jersey. In 1998, he founded SAMR, Inc., a single-service company that takes care of clients’ computer and electronics recycling needs. Albert Boufarah also founded a tree care and removal service, which serviced the Ocean County Areas from 1993 to 1998. Today Mr. Boufarah is the CEO of SAMR Inc. located in Lakewood, New Jersey.

Contact:

Albert Boufarah

info@samrinc.com

SOURCE: Albert Boufarah

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595759/Albert-Boufarah-CEO-SAMR-Inc-Introduces-New-Security-Procedures