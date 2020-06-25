Allen Matkins Elects Tim Hsu, Jonathan Lorenzen, Brian Michel, Lindsay Tabaian, and Britney Willhite to Partnership

New Partners are Based in the Firm’s Century City, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego Offices

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#californialaw—Allen Matkins, a California-based full service real estate and business law firm, announced today that Tim Hsu, Jonathan Lorenzen, Brian Michel, Lindsay Tabaian, and Britney Willhite have been elected to the firm partnership, effective July 1, 2020. Tim is a finance, real estate, and general litigation attorney in the firm’s Los Angeles office; Jonathan is a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s San Diego office; Brian is a real estate transactional attorney in the firm’s Century City office; Lindsay is a land use, environmental, and general litigation attorney in the firm’s Los Angeles office; and Britney is a transactional real estate attorney in the firm’s Orange County office.

“This year’s new partner class is a reflection of our firm’s commitment to providing younger attorneys with a platform and the resources needed to grow as professionals and individuals,” says Jeffrey Patterson, managing partner of Allen Matkins. “Tim, Jonathan, Brian, Lindsay, and Britney each exemplify the culture of entrepreneurism and client service Allen Matkins instills in its attorneys. Congratulations to all of them on this well-deserved honor.”

Tim Hsu

In addition to being a successful litigator representing clients in a wide range of disputes involving creditors’ rights, federal and state court receiverships, environmental litigation, and general commercial and appellate matters, Tim is also a California-licensed Certified Public Accountant who has worked with publicly traded companies in audit, compliance, and reporting. Tim’s experience in finance lends a unique perspective which informs his legal counsel to clients and provides added value in disputes involving complex financial transactions.

Tim is fluent in Mandarin and is actively involved in the Chinese-American financial community as a member of the Chinese American CPA Association. He is also an executive member of the Remedies section of the Los Angeles County Bar Association. Prior to becoming a lawyer, Tim was a senior auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, and was an assistant fund controller at the Capital Group Companies.

Jonathan Lorenzen

Jonathan represents both buyers and sellers at all stages of real property ownership, including the negotiation of purchase and sale agreements, development of properties, receivership matters, and ongoing maintenance and management of projects. He also represents landlords and tenants of a wide array of asset classes, with a specific focus on complex retail, office, and industrial leasing matters.

Representative projects include mixed-use redevelopments, high-rise commercial buildings, industrial parks, and various classes of retail shopping centers located throughout the United States, such as One Paseo in San Diego, Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, Runway in Playa Vista, and the Columbia Center in Seattle.

Brian Michel

Brian helps businesses grow and stay protected through his work on real estate transactional matters, particularly related to office, retail, and industry leasing, representing both landlords and tenants, and property acquisitions and dispositions. His practice includes working on a wide range of matters, from simple lease agreements to transactions involving large multifaceted ground-up development projects.

Examples of some of the more complex projects Brian has worked on include representing one of the firm’s largest REIT clients in an approximately 355,000 square foot lease to Netflix at the ground-up development On Vine project in Hollywood, CA, and representing a major property management company in an approximately 650,000 square foot lease to Verizon at the ground-up development Coleman Highline project in San Jose, CA.

Lindsay Tabaian

Lindsay advises clients in legal and business matters related to land use and environmental law. With over a decade of experience, Lindsay has built a sophisticated and well-rounded land use practice and manages a full range of legal matters from initial due diligence, acquisitions, California Environmental Quality Act compliance, and land use entitlements, to lawsuits and appeals that arise.

Prior to joining Allen Matkins, Lindsay worked at a Southern California law firm serving as city attorney for a number of cities and public agencies including Carson, Cypress, and San Dimas, CA. As such, she is intimately familiar with how regulators work and knows how to use her well-developed relationships and practical experience to help clients procure the state and local government approvals they need to develop their real estate projects. She’s been named a Southern California Rising Star by Super Lawyers since 2017.

Britney Willhite

Britney’s practice focuses on the full cycle of commercial real estate transactions, from acquisition to development to leasing and ultimately disposition. She navigates complex real estate deal structures, such as multi-party transactions and land assemblages. Her acquisition and disposition work includes vacant land and development opportunities, as well as investment and trophy properties. With respect to her leasing work, she handles leasing matters for a variety of market sectors, including office, retail, and industrial, as well as ground leasing. Her day-to-day leasing work ranges from portfolio management to large single-tenant assets. Her experience on all sides of commercial real estate transactions gives her real world market insight and practical solutions to accomplish her clients’ goals.

ABOUT ALLEN MATKINS

Allen Matkins, founded in 1977, is a California-based law firm with more than 200 attorneys in four major metropolitan areas of California: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and San Francisco. The firm’s areas of focus include real estate, construction, land use, environmental, and natural resources; corporate and securities, real estate and commercial finance, bankruptcy, restructurings and creditors’ rights, joint ventures, and tax; labor and employment; and trials, litigation, risk management, and alternative dispute resolution in all of these areas. For more information about Allen Matkins please visit www.allenmatkins.com.

Contacts

Michael Guzzo

E-mail: mguzzo@allenmatkins.com

Direct Dial: 619.235.1565