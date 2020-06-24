Amgen Joins American Kidney Fund Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that Amgen has joined its new corporate membership program as a Champion-level member.

AKF and Amgen have a long history of partnership in the fight against kidney disease. For more than three decades, Amgen has supported AKF and its programs, including the AKF Clinical Scientist in Nephrology research program, the AKF Calendar Kids Program for children living with kidney disease, and most recently as the lead underwriter of AKF’s FIRST30 educational campaign for patients new to dialysis. Over the years Amgen has provided significant support for AKF’s Disaster Relief Program which provides emergency grants to dialysis patients affected by natural disasters.

Amgen also funded a major survey AKF undertook of dialysis patients and renal professionals which provided insights into the obstacles patients face in adhering to their treatment regimens. AKF published a report in 2018, “Barriers to Treatment Adherence for Dialysis Patients,” based on the results of the survey.

Amgen’s corporate membership in AKF will help to fund AKF’s broad range of programs and services that fight kidney disease on all fronts and help people live healthier lives. AKF directly touches the lives of more kidney patients than any other kidney nonprofit, working to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research. A top-rated charity, AKF spends 97 cents of each donated dollar on patients and programs, not overhead.

“We are pleased that Amgen has joined AKF as a Champion-level member, underscoring their commitment to improving the health of those who are living with kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. “Amgen has been a part of many of our important initiatives over the years and we welcome this additional support to fund our vital programs.”

“Amgen Nephrology is proud and privileged to join the American Kidney Fund as a corporate member in its mission to fight kidney disease. Amgen is proud of its longstanding support and partnership with the American Kidney Fund and the ongoing support for better patient care,” said Ned Endler, executive director, Amgen Nephrology.

AKF’s new corporate membership program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s core mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. It provides essential direct support that helps fund AKF’s work fighting kidney disease on all fronts-from prevention through post-transplant living.

