Amzur Appoints Ajit Manjappara as Vice President of Product Engineering Services

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Amzur Technologies, Inc. (Amzur), Florida’s premier agile IT solution provider for consulting, product development, software engineering, and enterprise application services-principally for the technology, energy, finance, healthcare, and insurance industries-is pleased to announce the return of Ajit Manjappara, now appointed to the role of vice president of Product Engineering Services (PES). His return coincides with the relaunch of Amzur’s Engineering division as PES, which brings a renewed focus on addressing the needs of technology startups and enterprise customers through custom software development, quality assurance and testing, infrastructure management, low-code/no-code intelligent process automation frameworks, and more.

Ajit Manjappara comes back to Amzur with nearly three decades of experience in the technology industry. In his new role, he is tasked with building and strategically scaling PES by supporting cross-functional teams in acquiring and nurturing deep relationships with our clients. He will also open up new territories and business lines for PES and serve as a strong brand ambassador for the company.

“Having known Ajit for years, I have admired his deep understanding of, and experience in, building application development and product engineering businesses,” said Amzur CEO Bala Nemani. “Ajit will specialize in development, helping our application, engineering, and DevOps teams work in lockstep to support our delivery teams and our ever-expanding customer base around the world.”

Reporting directly to Nemani-with whom he formulated the idea for PES-Manjappara will oversee the strategy and direction of Amzur’s sales and market development efforts globally. Based out of Atlanta, he will work with international engineering leaders to achieve these goals for PES.

“I am excited to bring my expertise in scaling enterprise collaboration and product development to help Amzur lead the charge in digital enablement and transformation for our clients,” Manjappara said.

About Amzur Technologies, Inc.: Amzur’s mission is one of mutual success. As a trusted IT partner at every stage in the digital transformation lifecycle, we deliver holistic talent strategy, customer-centric consulting services, and a logical path forward for our clients. Based in Tampa, Florida, with a workforce of 300 across three countries, Amzur offers technology services ranging from NetSuite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) consultation to Distributed Energy Resource (DER) implementation at a size and scale that provides optimal flexibility. Our expertise also spans Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, IT Staffing, Product Engineering Services, and so much more. For more information, visit https://amzur.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, contact marketing@amzur.com

SOURCE: Amzur Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595111/Amzur-Appoints-Ajit-Manjappara-as-Vice-President-of-Product-Engineering-Services