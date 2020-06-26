Award-Winning Coastal San Diego Realtor Kathy Huang Implements Generous Giving Program

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / For years, Realtor and CPA Kathy Huang has been helping homebuyers, sellers and investors in San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area turn their dreams to reality. Now, she’s not only helping her clients build wealth through real estate; she and her brokerage, AARE, are making a difference with meaningful charitable contributions through the AARE Generous Giving Program.

“AARE’s Generous Giving is an innovative program through which we are able to generate substantial financial contributions to support charities and their ongoing work in the US and throughout the world,” said Huang.

To participate in the program, clients who are interested in buying, selling or leasing property anywhere in the United States, whether residential or commercial, can have their real estate transaction support a charity of their choice. The client and their charity can work with AARE and when their transaction closes, a significant percentage from the company’s and Huang’s commission will be donated to their charity.

Kathy Huang is an award-winning Realtor and has been honored by the San Diego Magazine 10 years in a row as a “Five Star Real Estate Agent – Exceptional Client Satisfaction and Service.” This distinction is only awarded to the top 2-5% of realtors in San Diego each year. In addition, she has been featured in Forbes Magazine.

Huang is adept at explaining the tax implications and financial aspects of buying or selling a home throughout the escrow process and she leverages her CPA training and financial expertise to analyze and negotiate the best deals for her clients.

