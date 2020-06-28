HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2020 / Binomo is a broker registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines under the trading name of Dolphin Corporation since 2014. The company holds a FMRRC certificate which makes them a regulated broker while awaiting CySEC license. Traders can register one of three types of account with Binomo’s service (https://binomos.net/ ) .

Binomo offers the standard ‘High/Low options’ trade type, also known as ‘Call/Put options’ and ‘Turbo Trades’. Although Binomo doesn’t have a wide selection of trade types on their platform, it does provide non-stop trading availability. The market never closes, which means traders can trade whenever they want, including on weekends. That’s different from other online brokers.

Login assistance

Binomo’s login page is https://binomos.net/login/ and Binomo’s online chat will assist any traders with access.

Binimo assets

Binomo has wide varies type of assets selection. With the highest level trading account, traders have access to 49 different assets. Having a diverse selection of assets allows traders to pick their favorite trading type. Assets include the following:

– Commodities

– Stocks

– Currency pairs

– Indices

– Cryptocurrency

– Commodity pairs

Binimo promotions

Binomo regularly offers attractive deals and promotions to their users. These deals vary from day to day, so traders should keep an eye on what’s out there to get the best value. For beginners, depositing $500 can give traders access to additional support and one-on-one training from a personal manager.

Media contact

Company: Ad Maxy

Contact: Mike Involta

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Binomos1

E-mail: sweetlifemodel@gmail.com

Website: https://binomos.net

SOURCE: Ad Maxy

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595486/Binomo-Increases-Profitability-for-Most-Assets-on-the-Trading-Platform