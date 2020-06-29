Canafarma Hemp Products Corp. Introduces Three More New Hemp Oil-Infused Chewing Gum Products

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp. (CSE:CNFA) (the “Corporation” or “CanaFarma”) is pleased to announce that it is further extending its functional confectionary line under the YOOFORIC™ brand umbrella, with the launch of three more new hemp oil-infused chewing gums in August, which will bring its total number of chewing gum products to six (6).

YOOFORIC ™ GO – This high-energized gum combines the power of 5 mg of hemp-sourced CBD per piece with ginseng and caffeine designed to help boost energy levels. It also includes magnesium citrate to help reduce fatigue and maximize energy when peak performance is a must. YOOFORIC ™ GO is designed for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. With an 80% bioavailability rate, it acts fast, absorbing in 2 – 10 minutes! (1) Flavor: Mint Zing 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil / pack 50 mg naturally occurring CBD / pack

YOOFORIC ™ PRO – Specially formulated for Golfers, this unique premium blend of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract with naturally occurring CBD, Ginseng, Caffeine, Wild Green Oat Extract, Sage and Magnesium Citrate is designed to help the body’s Endocannabinoid System boost concentration while elevating a calm focus during a long round on the course. With an 80% bioavailability rate, it acts fast, absorbing in 2 – 10 minutes! (1) Flavor: Chill Mint 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil / pack 50 mg naturally ocurring CBD / pack

YOOFORIC ™ AFTER PARTY – Designed to help the mind and body combat hangover-like effects after a night of overconsumption, YOOFORIC ™ AFTER PARTY contains a blend of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract with naturally occurring CBD combined with Sage, Trans-resveratrol, Feverfew Extract, Caffeine, Ginseng, and Magnesium Citrate which are aimed at lessening brain fog, headache, and stomach upset and providing more energy, focus, and joy. With an 80% bioavailability rate, it acts fast, absorbing in 2 – 10 minutes! (1) Flavor: Cinnamon Calm 250 mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil / pack 50 mg naturally occurring CBD / pack

The Company’s commitment to functional confectionary products reflects its hypothesis that a gum would show meaningful bioavailability and fast onset of action due to rapid absorption in the buccal cavity, and its subsequent release in the systemic circulation via a phased influx. This delivery route also surpasses the stomach and liver environment, preventing degradation by acids and enzymes and first-pass metabolism.

The hypothesis is being tested in an ongoing Pilot Study at Wageningen University. Preliminary results are encouraging and show that CBD-containing gum is able to release considerable amounts of CBD in the buccal cavity. By analyzing the remaining CBD (%) in the gum, after 30 minutes chewing, it was determined the amount of CBD released within this time window. Of the original amount of CBD in the gum, 16-24% was retrieved – i.e., 76-84% (of the 10 mg) was released in the buccal cavity. Despite the fact that this percentage is already quite high, it has the potential to be increased when participants are instructed to chew intensively. Furthermore, ongoing development of the gum has shown potential to increase CBD release. The Study is scheduled to be completed in August. (2)

With each premium quality chewing gum serving a unique function, Canafarma will continue its objective of leading the charge with industry-leading, unique delivery methods resulting in the highest levels of bioavailability without a prescription.

Reference

Witkamp, Changoer, Verwoert. Pharmacological properties of Canna­bidiol Promising application of a medicated CBD chewing gum in IBS patients. Wageningen University & Research. NCT03003260. 2017. Wageningen University & Research, Pharmacological properties of Cannabidiol – Promising application of a medicated CBD chewing gum in IBS patients By Renger Witkamp, Lekhram Changoer and Arjan Verwoert

