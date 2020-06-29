Centamin PLC Announces Result of 2020 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / Centamin (“Centamin” or “the Company”)(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE) announces that, at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, 29 June 2020, all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were passed. The table below details the results of the resolutions.

The Company’s issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM on 29 June 2020 was 1,155,955,384 ordinary shares. Approximately 73% of the Company’s issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

                               
 
  
VOTES
FOR
     %    
VOTES
AGAINST
     %    
VOTES
WITHHELD
[1]
  
Ordinary Resolution 1
Annual accounts, strategic and governance report and auditor’s report
     841,108,838       99.99       112,399       0.01       6,485,212  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 2
Approval of the Directors’ Remuneration Report
     837,525,271       99.90       820,555       0.10       9,360,624  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Election of Mr Jim Rutherford
     789,203,836       97.61       19,317,524       2.39       39,185,090  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.2
Election of Martin Horgan
     846,683,002       100.00       6,791       0.00       1,016,657  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.3
Election of Dr Sally Eyre
     841,388,157       99.37       5,302,636       0.63       1,015,657  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.4
Election of Dr Catharine Farrow
     845,588,805       99.87       1,081,988       0.13       1,035,657  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.5
Election of Marna Cloete
     846,654,343       100.00       10,950       0.00       1,041,157  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.6
Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard
     844,313,473       99.72       2,367,009       0.28       1,025,968  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.7
Re-election of Mark Bankes
     839,387,954       99.14       7,272,528       0.86       1,045,968  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 3.8
Re-election of Dr Fawzy
     843,955,035       99.68       2,731,258       0.32       1,020,157  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor)
     841,024,440       99.82       1,540,206       0.18       5,141,803  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Authorise the directors to agree the auditor’s remuneration
     845,401,512       99.85       1,308,443       0.15       996,494  
                                         
Ordinary Resolution 5
Authority to allot relevant securities
     796,321,551       94.05       50,360,358       5.95       1,024,541  
                                         
Special Resolution 6
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
     833,441,300       98.44       13,210,949       1.56       1,054,201  
                                         
Special Resolution 7
Market purchase of ordinary shares
     838,252,152       99.14       7,301,526       0.86       2,152,771  
                                         

On 18 May 2020, the Company announced the new committee and board restructure which takes effect following the AGM and each of Josef El-Raghy, Mark Arnesen and Edward Haslam, who did not stand for re-election at the AGM, have now retired as directors of the Company effective immediately.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

Jim Rutherford, Chairman commented:

“This AGM marks an important juncture for the Company, with the longstanding Chairman and Director, Josef El-Raghy, stepping down from the Board, together with two other directors, Ed Haslam and Mark Arnesen. Thank you to all three individuals for their hard work and dedication building a remarkable gold company.

Josef has led Centamin for over 20 years and has been responsible for overseeing the transition of the Company from a small explorer, through to the development and construction of the Sukari Gold Mine, which has now been producing for ten years. Centamin is well positioned for the future, with a strong management team and Board who will sustain the legacy and values of its founders.

I would like to reaffirm our commitment as a Board and management team acting on your behalf as shareholders, to continued effective corporate governance and regular shareholder engagement. As the new Chairman, I look forward to helping guide the Company forward to continued success in the future.”

__________________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Alexandra Carse
+44 (0) 7700 713 738
Alexandra.carse@centamin.je

Buchanan Communications
Bobby Morse
+ 44 (0)20 7466 5000
Centamin@buchanan.uk.com

__________________________________________________________________________________________

[1] A “Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes ‘For’ and ‘Against’ the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/595596/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Result-of-2020-Annual-General-Meeting

More Stories

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering for Proceeds of $4.6 million

KABN North America Product Suite Ready for Consumer Rollout

Atlas Real Estate Has Been Re-Branded as Atman Real Estate

Rally Towels Ramps Up Production Of Made In The USA Custom Face Masks For Youth And Children

Real Estate Investor Winston Deloney Announces the Launch of his New Website

Neutra Readies for Product Launch, Considers Opening Second Houston-Area Facility

You may have missed

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. Announces Closing of Public Offering for Proceeds of $4.6 million

KABN North America Product Suite Ready for Consumer Rollout

Atlas Real Estate Has Been Re-Branded as Atman Real Estate

Rally Towels Ramps Up Production Of Made In The USA Custom Face Masks For Youth And Children

Real Estate Investor Winston Deloney Announces the Launch of his New Website

error: Content is protected !!