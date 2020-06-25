Computerworld Names Zebra Technologies to 2020 Best Places to Work in IT List

Zebra ranked #3 among top 25 midsize employers nationwide

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, has been selected as one of IDG’s Insider Pro and Computerworld’s 2020 Best Places to Work in IT.

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, IDG conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, whose responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

“As technology continues to evolve more rapidly than ever, attracting and retaining top IT talent to research, deploy and maintain that technology has never been more important or more challenging,” said Dan Muse, editor of IDG’s Insider Pro. “Companies that have earned a spot on the Insider Pro and Computerworld 2020 Best Place to Work in IT list share a common denominator: they create an environment that not only rewards workers with competitive compensation and benefits, but they also foster a spirit of diversity, social responsibility, training and innovation.”

Zebra’s IT team has been recognized for its comprehensive talent management strategy focused on inclusion & diversity, performance leadership, individual development and rewards. This strategy includes a collaborative online learning platform called the Zebra Education Network powered by Degreed, individual development plans (IDPs), high-potential development tracks and both pay- and points-based recognition programs.

“We are honored to receive this validation from the IT community and take pride in creating a culture of respect, collaboration, inclusion and innovation,” said Deepak Kaul, Chief Information Officer, Zebra Technologies. “We will continue to drive an intellectually stimulating environment focused on growth and development to give both our employees and those we serve a competitive edge.”

The full list of 2020 Best Places to Work in IT will be available at www.IDGInsiderPro.com and linked to from www.Computerworld.com.

