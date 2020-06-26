CORRECTING and REPLACING Contentsquare Unveils Comprehensive Partner Ecosystem and APIs to Accelerate Brands’ Digital Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

CONTENTSQUARE UNVEILS COMPREHENSIVE PARTNER ECOSYSTEM AND APIS TO ACCELERATE BRANDS’ DIGITAL RESULTS

Following its $190 million Series D funding round, leading experience analytics provider Contentsquare today unveiled the Contentsquare Experience Partner Ecosystem. With more than 100 partners, this global ecosystem extends the Contentsquare platform to help brands accelerate their digital results at a time when online performance is critical across every sector. This comprehensive program provides technology integrations, enablement, and a robust set of APIs to help vendors leverage Contentsquare’s unique behavioral metrics to enrich customer data and activate more personalized and profitable experiences across a brand’s digital footprint.

The Contentsquare Experience Partner Ecosystem comprises a global network of technology partners spanning categories such as testing, personalization, e-commerce and voice of customer, as well as solution partners including major agencies, digital specialists, system integrators and consulting firms. These partnerships make it easier for brands to extend the benefits of the Contentsquare Experience Analytics platform. A full list of Contentsquare-certified partners and related use cases will be available in the Contentsquare Experience Marketplace.

Nick Sperrin, Chief Client Officer, Dentsu Aegis Network UK & Ireland said: “We firmly believe that the most prosperous relationships with our clients are founded on offering them the best insights and then integrating them across the whole digital ecosystem to maximise efficiency.

“To do this though, we have to work with strategic partners that can also operate in a seamless way that reflects the nature of our business. Being part of Contentsquare’s Experience Partner Ecosystem has played a big role in helping us deliver on this promise in the last 12 months. We’re delighted to deepen that relationship by becoming the first strategic network agency partner and the greater benefits that will bring in the way we service our clients.”

“Changes in customer behavior are rapid and unpredictable,” said Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO, Tealium. “Having access to real-time data that represents unique insights can be a game-changer for brands. The power of Contentsquare and Tealium together unlocks a remarkable new understanding of user behavior – allowing our customers the ability to deliver unparalleled experiences across the customer journey.”

Contentsquare analyzes 10 trillion consumer interactions including engagement with content, hesitation, confusion, frustration, and $1.4B of eCommerce sales per day, in full respect of data privacy laws such as EU GDPR and California CCPA. By integrating the broadest set of data including content, UX, product, pricing, acquisition channel and technical performance, the Contentsquare platform provides more accurate insights and AI-powered recommendations to optimize digital engagement.

François Delage, CEO, De Beers UK said, “Contentsquare has played a critical role in helping DeBeers develop our unique ecommerce offering, increase revenue from online sales and ultimately drive our website transformation. We utilize both agency partners and a range of different technologies, such as personalization and A/B testing. Contentsquare’s tight integration with these systems allows us to leverage behavioral insights from each of them and ultimately deliver a better customer experience.”

To open access to this behavioral intelligence for partners and customers, Contentsquare provides scalable RESTful APIs. These APIs enable software providers to surface Contentsquare KPIs directly within solutions such as business intelligence tools, export visitor segment information to systems such as personalization engines, and import data from applications such as call center apps.

James McCormick, Principal Analyst at Forrester wrote, “Consider ecosystem and integration capabilities when choosing digital intelligence technology. Prioritize vendor products that work well with third-party digital intelligence components as well as those supported by agencies and partners that you’ll need to accelerate the adoption, implementation, and ROI of your investment.”1

Commenting on the investment in the partner ecosystem, Jonathan Cherki, Founder and CEO of Contentsquare said, “We empower brands to create better digital experiences and this investment will accelerate their transformations. By making it easier for third-party applications and services to tap into the Contentsquare ‘brain’, partners can increase the value of their offerings and customers can scale personalization based on anonymous data.” Added Cherki, “Our APIs are a crucial part of this strategy, which make it an easy and secure way for everyone to access data from either Contentsquare, or our partners, at any time.”

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Our experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv and Tokyo. Today, it helps more than 700 enterprises in 26 countries deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

