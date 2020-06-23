DENmaar Selects BlueSnap to Offer Mental Health Practitioners & Patients a Hassle-Free Payment Experience

BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — BlueSnap, the All-in-One Payment Solution for Platforms, today announced its partnership with DENmaar, a revenue cycle management platform for mental health practices to offer DENpay a secure and fully automated payment solution for collecting patient payments.

DENmaar mHealth Solutions provides mental health professionals a full suite of tools and services to improve practice efficiency and financial results, including patient and insurance billing, credentialing, electronic health records, patient engagement tools and telehealth applications.

DENpay is a one-of-a-kind payment solution, enabling mental health practices to send invoices and payment links to patients via encrypted emails in a modern user experience. BueSnap provides a simple onboarding solution so medical practices are able to accept payments including cards, ACH, Apple Pay and Google Pay without the hassle of additional integrations. Being paid on time and maintaining appropriate cash flow is a major challenge for medical practices that need to spend time reconciling accounts, sending late notices and processing paper checks. At the same time, consumers today value the convenience of paying online for goods and services and expect the same from their medical providers.

“More than ever, mental health professionals are juggling their time between tending to their patients’ needs and operating their practice. Overnight, providers and patients had to adapt new modes of interactions,” said Chris Husted – President of DENmaar mHealth, LLC. “Being able to offer providers an easy solution to accept multiple forms of payments within the software they already use comes as a relief for them. Patients have been eager to use Apple Pay and Google Pay within the DENmaar mobile app.”

“DENmaar was looking for a payment partner that could provide ease of use for its engineering team, and its medical professional customers and their patients,” said Jeff Coppolo, SVP of Partnership Development at BlueSnap. “BlueSnap’s All-in-One Payment Solution does just that. It is designed so that software providers and their customers focus on what they do best while BlueSnap worries about payments.”

