Dynatrace Delivers Premium High Availability for Webscale Managed Customers

New offering assures uninterrupted advanced observability across globally distributed data centers for security and compliance-sensitive organizations

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), today announced the addition of a new Premium High Availability deployment option for Dynatrace® Managed, its unique managed offering that seamlessly extends Dynatrace’s SaaS architecture to hybrid clouds. Organizations using Dynatrace Managed in a single region, and those using Dynatrace SaaS, have always had uninterrupted advanced observability. This new Premium High Availability option brings that same level of high availability to organizations with elevated data security and compliance requirements and who are deploying Dynatrace Managed across multiple distributed data centers.

“Large and globally dispersed organizations want freedom of choice about where observability data is stored, either in the public cloud or at the edge of their own networks. Logs and transaction traces, in particular, often carry sensitive data attributes,” said Mary Johnston Turner, IDC Research Vice President for Cloud Management. “As larger organizations increasingly deploy services and applications in webscale, multicloud environments where they may want some or all observability data to remain behind their firewalls, it’s very important that these organizations have the same or greater levels of high availability and resiliency as those using a pure SaaS observability platform.”

Dynatrace® Premium High Availability offers instant recovery in the case of failure. In addition, it assures high availability by using a fully automatic, active-active cluster configuration, which load balances and, in the event of a failure, instantly switches loads to the working cluster. This deployment option also eliminates the need for standby, passive disaster recovery clusters and the associated infrastructure required to store and transfer backup data.

Steve Tack, Dynatrace SVP of Product Management, added, “We have always provided organizations the flexibility to deploy Dynatrace in their data center or cloud of choice while maintaining the benefits of a SaaS platform. Our Dynatrace Managed option is preferred by organizations with strict regulatory compliance requirements such as those in the banking, healthcare, and government sectors. For organizations with deployments across globally distributed, multi-, and hybrid-cloud environments, we are pleased to offer this new Dynatrace Managed option to ensure uninterrupted advanced observability.”

Dynatrace® Premium High Availability will be available for early adopter customers in July and will be generally available within 60 days. Visit the Dynatrace blog for complete details on Premium High Availability. In addition, visit the Dynatrace website for information on Dynatrace’s deployment options.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace® provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With advanced observability, AI and complete automation, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Contacts

Hailey Melamut



March Communications



dynatrace@marchcomms.com

+1 617.960.9856

Tristan Webb



Spark Communications



dynatrace@sparkcomms.co.uk

+44 207.436.0420