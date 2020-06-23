ENDRA Life Sciences Expands IP Portfolio to 72 with Addition of Key Patents

Two Newly Issued Patents Further Protect ENDRA’s TAEUS Platform Capabilities

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (”ENDRA”) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), has recently been issued Patents 10,682,059 and 10,687,789 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“These patents represent a key step forward in the development and protection of our technology platform, which optimizes hybrid ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide variety of clinical applications,” explained ENDRA’s Chief Executive Officer, Francois Michelon. “While the two most recent patent grants are significant because they apply to our platform capabilities, they are supported and strengthened by the fact they are part of a growing IP portfolio, which currently stands at 72 assets, which cover other critical aspects of our technology.”

ENDRA’s goal is to develop, patent and commercialize applications for our proprietary TAEUS technology in areas of high unmet clinical need, such as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) which affects over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools.

The recently-issued ‘059 patent provides more robust intellectual property (IP) protection for our TAEUS platform related to our disruptive scanning approach. It covers a radio frequency (RF) applicator device and system for providing reliable RF energy to a target area of tissue. More particularly, the ‘059 patent structurally defines ENDRA’s innovative solution to providing targeted RF energy to tissue regions for applications, such as fat quantification of a patient’s liver.

The recently-issued ‘789 patent provides more robust intellectual property (IP) protection for our TAEUS platform on the diagnostic and analysis side. It covers a method and system for reconstructing a thermoacoustic image. More particularly, the ‘789 patent utilizes a view and position specific kernel to correct for differences in the relative relationship between a transducer element array and an object within a region of interest to be imaged.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS™), a ground-breaking technology that visualizes tissue like CT or MRI, but at 50Xlower cost, at the point of patient care. TAEUS is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. www.endrainc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of human studies and the nature of data obtained from such studies; expectations concerning the anticipated design and timing of future clinical studies; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA’s business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact:

David Wells

Chief Financial Officer

(734) 997-0464

investors@endrainc.com

www.endrainc.com

Media Relations Contact:

Denise DiMeglio

(610) 228-2102

denise@gregoryfca.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Joe Hassett

(484) 686-6600

joeh@gregoryfca.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/594676/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-Expands-IP-Portfolio-to-72-with-Addition-of-Key-Patents