Essential Utilities Inc. Announces New Vice President of Finance for Peoples

BRYN MAWR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) announced the appointment of Kim Edvardsson as vice president of finance for Peoples. Peoples, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, is the natural gas division of Essential Utilities.





Edvardsson brings more than 30 years of extensive experience in public accounting, financial reporting, treasury, and tax leadership to Peoples. Most recently, she worked as the vice president, controller for HM Health Solutions. Prior to that, she served as corporate controller for Everpower Wind Holdings, Inc. where she was responsible for developing and leading accounting, financial reporting, budget and tax functions during its growth stage, after being acquired by the private equity firm Terra Firma. In addition, Kim spent eight years working for PPG Industries, Inc. in various roles including Assistant Treasurer, and previously led KPMG audit teams in both the U.S. and in Sweden.

“ Kim’s background and expertise make her a great fit to lead the Finance team for our natural gas division,” said Essential Chairman and CEO Christopher Franklin. “ She is a great addition to a strong leadership team at Peoples. I look forward to working with her.”

Edvardsson will report to Daniel Schuller, executive vice president & CFO for Essential.

“ Kim is a creative, accomplished finance leader focused on mentoring junior team members and applying a collaborative, structured approach to decision making. It’s a pleasure to welcome her to the team,” said Schuller.

Edvardsson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an Accounting Concentration from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also is a certified public accountant.

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

