Forrester Research Names JMRConnect a Top Public Relations Agency

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / JMRConnect is proud to announce that Forrester Research named the Maryland-based, global public relations (PR) and influencer communications firm among the world’s top agencies for technology channel partner programs and vendors.

According to Forrester, COVID-19 has changed the marketing and advertising calculus for every vendor; the value of finding a strong channel-focused PR person (or firm) is more important than ever. Having someone jump into this walled garden without a nuanced knowledge of partner influence and visibility is bound to fail and not deliver ROI.

“Public relations and marketing help channel programs succeed when they communicate the business benefits and value of solutions that address relatable problems, not promote products,” said Mostafa Razzak, CEO, JMRConnect. “Consistent messaging across all media and channels is paramount.”

For businesses in competitive markets that need visibility in media, online, in the news and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms, JMRConnect is a public relations, digital marketing and influencer communications agency that consistently connects brands with their target audiences. What distinguishes JMRConnect from other agencies is its understanding that for PR and marketing to be effective, messages must not only reach your target audience, but also resonate across multiple channels to impact opinions, build brand trust and solidify reputations.

“We hear from partners as well as media executives that short-form, or “snackable,” content is growing, as social media has become the No. 1 source for eyeballs,” said Jay McBain, principal analyst, channels, partnerships and alliances, Forrester Research. “This has replaced development of long-form, in-depth narratives. Either way, it is about storytelling directly to a partner audience comprised of very busy, small businesses. Channel leaders need to develop compelling and persuasive narratives that fit into these new content formats.”

CEI, which is short for connect-engage-influence, is JMRConnect’s customizable brand ambassador platform that makes it quick and easy for employees and other stakeholders to share content across their social networks in just one click. A few clicks take case studies, blogs, whitepapers, webcasts and media coverage viral, extending earned media value the reach of approved brand messages across Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

For employee advocacy programs, CEI empowers your most influential constituency with single-click advocacy that connects your brand to an exponentially wider audience. In addition, CEI posts appear as first-person recommendations, not promoted content, reinforcing credibility and brand integrity. Content shared through CEI builds brand trust, as people are more likely to take action based on a recommendation from a trusted source as opposed to promoted content.

JMRConnect CEI won the InSabre Award for “Best Marketing Technology” in 2017.

“To be recognized by Forrester Research, a tenured and highly respected industry analyst firm, as one of the world’s best PR agencies is truly humbling,” said Mostafa Razzak, CEO, JMRConnect. “This honor is especially gratifying as it reflects the opinions of media, consultants and technology leaders, validating our work and credibility.”

JMRConnect brings decades of experience and an exceptional track record of strategic, tactical execution. The breadth and depth of JMRConnect’s worldwide network delivers quantifiable results that impact a client’s bottom line. Consistent media coverage in tier-1 business, trade and vertical media, high-profile speaking engagements, analyst relations and social media influencer engagement drive revenue growth and increased market penetration.

“For our clients, the close, personal relationships we maintain with analysts, media, conference organizers, associations, NGOs, and other influencers across the globe adds tremendous value and quantifiable benefits,” added Razzak.

Forrester Selection Process

Forrester researches around 10,000 global technology vendors that utilize indirect sales and often get asked about the value of PR in the channel. Today’s PR professionals have been forced to become brand ambassadors, content marketers, influencers, social media experts, and market analysts themselves.

There are an estimated 25,000 pure-play PR firms in the world (according to Statista), with tens of thousands more marketing agencies and consultants also offering PR services. After narrowing down for channel media-specific focus and expertise, we didn’t see many that had enough focus to benefit channel-focused vendors. To research this, we went to the source directly via social outreach and email – touching base with the media companies (editors, journalists, publishers, and owners/principals) and channel consultants that correspond with PR people every day – and asked them about the good, the bad, and the ugly. In total, there were 85 channel PR firms that stuck out from the rest.

ABOUT JMRConnect

JMRConnect is an award-winning public relations, strategic communications and influencer marketing agency. The JMRConnect team is well-versed in myriad disciplines, including corporate communications; employee advocacy, influencer marketing; public affairs; investor relations; community building; journalism; and industry analysis. Our senior-level personnel bring a diversity of skills and decades of expertise from multinational agencies; privately held and publicly traded companies; private equity and venture capital; political consulting; media; and analyst firms.

In 2020, Expertise named JMRConnect Baltimore’s Top PR Firm. In 2018, The MD Daily Record named JMRConnect a top PR agency and in 2017, JMRConnect CEI, the company’s brand ambassador platform, was awarded the InSabre award for Best Marketing Technology. www.jmrconnect.net

