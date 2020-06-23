GlobeX Data Receives Increased Interest for its Anti-Phishing Secure Email and Messaging Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) (“GlobeX” or the “Company”), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to announce that it has received increased interest for its upcoming Secure Email and Messaging Solutions, PrivaTalk Messenger (“PTM”), the Company’s Swiss hosted encrypted and private instant messaging application for all devices on web and mobile devices, equipped with privacy tools and anti-phishing technology.

With the exponential increase in recent Business Email Compromise (“BEC”) attacks for business emails and the latest phishing campaign targeting Office 365, exploits brand names, published on the website threadpost.com on June 18 2020, the Company has received increased interest in its PTM solution. Additionally, recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile devices.

The Company is already receiving interest in India as India is grappling with a surge in the number of cyber-attacks. Recently, the Company announced a distribution agreement in India and the demand has been swift. The projects revolve around healthcare and financial sectors for larger enterprises. The Company is also working with its other distributors in Sri Lanka as that country is coming out of confinement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: “We are seeing an urgent need for cyber security and secure cloud and communications solutions, such as the ones we provide. Business is coming back in India and Sri Lanka, and we are in daily communications with our distributors. We expect to do better than we thought in the region, considering the huge economic impact COVID-19 has had in the South Asia region. India looks to be bigger than we though, as their cyber-attacks have increased by more than 35% from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020. Our new PTM solution is popular and simple to use, while it protects users’ data and comes with our proprietary technologies, including anti-phishing technology. COVID-19 has put global businesses under pressure and has created an increased awareness for secure cloud business solutions such as GlobeX’s. We believe that this trend will only continue moving forward, and India is no exception as we expect robust sales growth in the coming quarters for the region.”

PrivaTalk Messenger or (“PTM”), is the Company’s Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging with self-destruct timer and the Company’s encrypted email service called Custodia. Custodia is a secure email with proprietary SecureSend and SecureReply anti-phishing and privacy technology. SecureSend lets a user send an email to any other recipient in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Custodia’s encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same SecureSend manner, called SecureReply, without the recipient having to purchase PrivaTalk Messenger or Custodia. This process is revolutionary as no information is traveling on the open internet and the privacy and security of both the sender and recipient are guaranteed. A sender can also add a password protection, a limit on the reads by the recipient and a self-destruct timer for each email sent. This is also a guarantee to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks.

One of the many Privacy and security features of PrivaTalk Messenger is that the user does not register with their phone number, eliminated a huge loophole in security and privacy. Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O’Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

PrivaTalk Messenger eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user’s phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user’s phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. PrivaTalk Messenger issues each user a username and a PTM number. The PTM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other PTM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX’s proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

GlobeX’s Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users’ data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection (“FADP”) of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked “secret official discussions.” In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

