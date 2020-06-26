Grays Backflow Protecting Orlando’s Commercial Businesses and Residential Homes Water from Contaminants

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Having safe and reliable water that flows into your home or business is what everyone wants, and often, it is assumed as safe. But how is one to know their water really is safe?

In Florida, and many other states, most homes and businesses have a little-known device called a backflow valve which helps protect the water coming into their property from unwanted contaminants.

Backflow valves not only protect your drinking water, they also protect the other water used for lawn and landscape irrigation, and the water that flows to the toilets, sinks and showers in your home or business.



Backflow valve being inspected, tested and certified at an Orlando, FL area residential property.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Grays Backflow Services

Who Should Have Their Backflow Systems Tested to Protect Their Water from Contaminants?

Property Owners

Residential Properties

Homeowners

Homeowner’s Associations (HOA’s)

Property Management Companies

Restaurant Chains

Hotel Chains

Landowners

Commercial Properties

“We have the needed knowledge and expertise to test and repair all makes, models, and sizes of backflow prevention assemblies, from 1/4″ to 20″ supply lines. With our high level of accuracy and professionalism, we meet the toughest standards set by local water purveyors,” said Roger Gray, Owner, Director and Operator of Grays Backflow Services.

For 15 years, award-winning Grays Backflow Services has been a trusted backflow specialist serving the Orlando and surrounding Central Florida areas, including: Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Kissimmee, Longwood, Oviedo and Sanford. Grays Backflow also travels throughout the State of Florida to address clients’ backflow needs. And continues to be an industry leader in repairing and maintaining backflow preventers since 2005.



Close-up of a backflow valve at a commercial property receiving some minor updates and maintenance.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Grays Backflow Services

Why are Inspections of Backflow Prevention Systems and Valve Preventers Important Each Year?

1. Keeping Your Water Clean

Having a functional mechanical device to prevent backflows is crucial because it keeps pollutants out of your drinking water. Testing and inspecting backflow preventers minimize the potential of contaminants in potable water systems. Troublesome backflow devices need to be repaired and maintained.

2. Protection of Public Health and Safety

According to Florida state and local law, property owners with lawn sprinklers should have a backflow prevention device, which is required to be tested annually. Irrigation systems that do not have approved backflow preventers could endanger the health of nearby households. Through cost-efficient backflow repair and testing, residents and business owners can do their part to ensure neighborhoods are not harmed by contaminated drinking water.

3. Continued Consumer Safety and Reliability

Grays Backflow is extremely knowledgeable in the backflow field and stays on top of all current Orlando, Florida regulations and specifications on cross-connection devices and manufacturer updates. Parts that may affect existing backflow preventers, are crucial to continued safety and reliability.



Completed water backflow system repaired for a Homeowner’s Association in an Orlando neighborhood residential community.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Grays Backflow Services

“Customer service has always been our top priority. We always strive to make customers and clients happy and serve with integrity and efficiency. Our backflow specialists are always honest and upfront with you about the state of your backflow prevention device when conducting inspections and tests. Dedication to client satisfaction is how we operate,” says Gray.



Roger Gray founded Grays Backflow Services in 2005. Gray is still the current Owner, Director and Operator.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Grays Backflow Services

Visit https://GraysBackflow.com for more information on how to protect your Orlando, Florida area home or business water backflow system.

About Architect Blueprint™

Architect Blueprint™ reaches over 218,000+ Project Owners, Principals, Partners, Real Estate Developers, Architects, Designers, Builders, General Contractors, Specialty Contractors, Engineering Firms, Construction Professionals, Interior Designers, Industry Buyers, Commercial and Residential Property Owners and Real Estate Professionals, Industry CEO’s and Executive Decision Makers, in both the USA and Canada.

Find out more about innovative and inspiring buildings, structures, projects, and the companies, products, and people that design, furnish and build them. If you are involved in, or serve the Architecture, Design, Building, Construction, Facilities Management or Real Estate Industries, Architect Blueprint™ Awe-Inspiring Style and Design™ is for you.

Visit https://ArchitectBlueprint.com for more information or call +1-877-463-9777 to collaborate with Architect Blueprint™ to help find the unique stories within your company to share. (Architect Blueprint™ is a 7 Figure PR™ Company Brand)

SOURCE: Architect Blueprint™

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595360/Grays-Backflow-Protecting-Orlandos-Commercial-Businesses-and-Residential-Homes-Water-from-Contaminants