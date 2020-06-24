Hemogenyx Chairman Receives Tang Prize

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that its Chairman, Sir Marc Feldmann, has been awarded the 2020 Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science. The Tang Prize in Biopharmaceutical Science recognizes original biopharmaceutical or biomedical research that has led to significant advances towards preventing, diagnosing, and/or treating major human diseases to improve human health.

Sir Marc Feldmann has been awarded the Tang Prize for the development of cytokine-targeting biological therapies for the treatment of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”). He was the first to demonstrate that diseased joints in patients suffering from RA have far more tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”), a pro-inflammatory cytokine, than normal. He went on to study the mechanisms of RA and proposed to target TNF for treating RA. He demonstrated that blocking TNF with a specific antibody reduced the inflammation in a mouse model of the disease, opening a path to the development of an anti-TNF antibody for the treatment of RA. Today, anti-TNF antibodies have become a standard therapy for treating RA and a multitude of inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

For further information on the Tang Prize, please follow this link:

https://www.tang-prize.org/en/first.php

Upon learning of the honour, Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: “We are thrilled that Sir Marc’s transformative work has been recognized by this prestigious prize and we are fortunate to have such a distinguished scientist as our Chairman and advising the Company on its cutting edge cancer and autoimmune disease research and development.”

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc hemogenyx.com Dr Vladislav Sandler, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder headquarters@hemogenyx.com Peter Redmond, Director SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Matthew Johnson, Vadim Alexandre, Soltan Tagiev Peterhouse Capital Limited Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0930 Lucy Williams, Duncan Vasey, Charles Goodfellow US Media enquiries Tel: +1 (323) 646-3249 Lowell Goodman lowell@corbomitecomms.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. The Company is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc’s technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595004/Hemogenyx-Chairman-Receives-Tang-Prize