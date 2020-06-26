Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Development Agreement – Autoimmune Disease Treatments

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Biological Investigation and Material Supply Agreement (“Agreement”) with a leading global pharmaceutical company (“GlobalCo”) engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

Under the Agreement, GlobalCo will supply the Company with certain biological materials and related confidential information in order for the Company to perform research and development activities aimed at the discovery and validation of novel materials (“Materials”) to be used for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (“Lupus”) and possibly other autoimmune diseases.

This Agreement will fully complement the Company’s own development work currently being undertaken. The Agreement stipulates certain confidential provisions, including, at this stage, the pharmaceutical company’s identity. GlobalCo is the same organisation with which the Company is collaborating to develop its CDX antibody product candidate and with which it also has a research agreement for the development of the Company’s humanized mice.

Under the Agreement, the Company will grant GlobalCo a research license for anything jointly developed under the Agreement, as well as an option for an exclusive worldwide license to commercially exploit jointly developed Materials. If the option is not exercised by GlobalCo, the Company will have an option to license the jointly developed Materials itself.

Dr Vladislav Sandler, CEO & Co-Founder of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, commented: “This is a very encouraging agreement that provides additional support for our own plans for the development of novel treatments for Lupus and other autoimmune diseases. It fully complements the work that we are already undertaking with our own resources. This close collaboration offers the potential for ongoing value-adding licensing arrangements with a major pharmaceutical company with the benefit of their global reach and large-scale resources. It is gratifying to be able to report our close and developing relationship with GlobalCo.”

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. The Company is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc’s technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

