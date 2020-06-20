How Frederik Nvokolo (Andew Caprio) Moved From Ukraine to United States 3 Years Ago With No Language Taking Over American Social Media Marketing by Collaborating With the Biggest Social Media Stars

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2020 / Frederik Nvokolo moved to the United States only three years ago with no language and made one million dollars of profit in just 6 months at the age of 20 years old! Through his drive and perseverance to grow his business, now over 500 international companies use his brand. Frederik runs a social media advertising business and collaborates with the biggest social media stars like Floyd Mayweather, Connor McGregor, Drake and many more influencers. Frederik’s motivation to get started with his business was his passion for helping people, business, and the upcoming influencers he was following. Frederik decided to start his own business 4 years ago when he realized that working for someone else will never allow you to have the power and freedom of reaching your goals the way you want. He was inspired to get into his niche because he always wanted to be an example that there are a lot of different ways for each individual to improve and better themselves by choosing the right path.

One of the biggest challenges Frederik Nvokolo faced when starting his business was unexpected competition that might discourage you but being patient, doing your best, and showing your hustle will be what brings success. Frederik learned a completely new language in less than 2 years because of his knowledge of 4 others: Russian, Ukranian, Polish, and German which shows that anything is possible if you want it enough. When being asked how important mindset is when starting your own business, Frederik replied with “Having an entrepreneurial mindset will encourage creativity. It is important to explore your ideas so that you can come to the proper solution and direction to go.” His advice for those trying to start their own business and brand is to motivate and find the true purpose for what you are doing, and then create goals to get there!

An entrepreneur’s perception of fear and success is what will determine how their career goes. Frederik Nvokolo says “No fear is accepted in business unless you are not ready to take a risk.” Building your own brand is something that involves a lot of risk and with that comes fear, but it is using that fear as motivation to reach your goals is what produces success. Frederik views success as him reaching all of the goals he has set for himself and reaching “his final result.” One of the biggest obstacles he has overcome so far was taking himself on the new level of working with big time celebrities and adjusting to that transition but it was one of the best outcomes of his career! Frederik differentiates himself from the competition by making his product affordable to everyone and allowing each individual the help to start from somewhere. As for what’s next for Frederik Nvokolo, in 2020 him and his team are extending their Instagram growth business internationally to more than 20 countries. To follow along with Frederik’s journey and learn more, click here.

