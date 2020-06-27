How TikiFunBoats is Taking One of the Most Beautiful Harbors by Storm

TikiFunBoats is taking one of the most beautiful harbors in the world by storm. Since its official launch in Newport Beach, California, TikiFunBoats has bookings seven days a week.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2020 / TikiFunBoats is a one-of-a-kind tiki boat charter and excursion experience based in the heart of the Newport Beach harbor, one of California’s hotspots and surrounded by famous restaurants and coastal activities.

TikiFunBoats has found a unique, untapped concept. It differentiates itself from the competition with its signature boat called The Big Bamboo, a 24′ Godfrey pontoon boat decorated with authentic bamboo, thatch, and it even has two palm trees to capture the Tiki experience. Complete with comfortable couches dining area, small dance floor, and customized hardwood furnishings throughout and a sit-up bar, the Big Bamboo provides people a distinctive experience of exploring Newport Beach in an island vibe setting.

Spacious enough for six people, its agile design can accommodate any occasion. Since its launch, there has been wine tastings, business meetings, and every kind of celebration on the Big Bamboo. They also make available various pre-packaged options from, for instance, Hawaiian happy hour, Tiki Lunch, and the most famous sunset cruise. Early birds book the sunrise cruise while it is peacefully serene to enjoy the exquisite magnificence of what the harbor offers. Custom cruises are available to anyone’s request.

TikiFunBoat provides an excellent middle-ground for boat charter experiences available in the market. The very concept of the Big Bamboo is unique in itself – it is not a boat where there is little room to move around. It is also not a yacht that has a high rental rate. TikiFunBoats provides a small, intimate venue for people to enjoy their friends’ company and have a great time without having to break the bank.

The Big Bamboo boasts many amenities that make a TikiFunBoat experience truly memorable. As clients take their first step on the boat, they will notice the island-style decor that gives the boat a tropical, relaxing feel. There are custom hardwood embellishments throughout and fun island-style motifs. One can sit at the hardwood tiki bar, play their music by connecting their Bluetooth-enabled devices to the boat’s sound system, and have enough room to dance. They can relax on the Tommy Bahama sofa seating as they admire the beauty of Newport Harbor. The rental comes with a licensed captain who drives the boat. This way, people can sit back, relax, enjoy the beautiful views and their company.

TikiFunBoats started as a passion project which combined a love of boats, island living, and the owners’ ambition to have a bar on the water. When TikiFunBoat’s Big Bamboo first docked in 2019, it immediately caught people’s attention. Now, TikiFunBoats has become a bucket list item for both tourists and locals and attracts people of all ages. Since its official launch in 2020, TikiFunBoats has experienced sudden growth, and now the team is expanding.

Due to its success and popularity, TikiFunBoats aims to scale the local business and broaden its reach through a franchise model. By leveraging its unique qualities, it can quickly deploy more boats with operators taking on the TikiFunBoats brand in various harbor cities across America. Further on the horizon is entertaining deploying tiki boats that can hold 25 people, but right now they have more than enough business on their plate to handle.

To know more about TikiFunBoats and how to book, check out their website, or follow them on their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Contact them by email or call 833-845-4386.

