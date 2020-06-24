Hynes Developments Founder Joins AMPD Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. (“AMPD” or the “Company”, (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is pleased to announce that Stephen Hynes has been appointed to its Advisory Board effective immediately. Mr. Hynes will assist in the proposed expansion of AMPD’s network of smaller, distributed AMPD HPC (high-performance computing) data centres built within urban environments and connected by metro area and 5G networks. Mr. Hynes is the founder of Hynes Developments Inc. and has over thirty years of commercial and real estate experience across North America, with a special interest in the design and development of innovative and environmentally responsible facilities.

Stephen Hynes – Founder, Hynes Developments Inc.

Mr. Hynes has expertise in social architecture, caring deeply for building a brighter future. His work ranges from building development to the design and construction of data centres and control systems that form part of his vision of efficient buildings that decrease carbon footprint and increase urban resilience. His energy and creativity are the drive behind Hynes Developments, a division of Hynes Group – a North American real estate development company focused on creating environments that are responsive to the needs of people, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. His early work on integrated systems proved key to the design of The Waterfall Building that he built in Vancouver, where AMPD’s DC1 is now located.

Photo caption: (Left) The Waterfall Building in Vancouver, built in 2001 by Hynes Developments Inc.

(Right) AMPD’s DC1 Data Centre housed within The Waterfall Building – Systems inside DC1 repurpose heat and create potable water for use in the surrounding environment, turning waste into valuable assets. DC1 is nearly at capacity and plans for DC2 are under way.

“We are pleased to welcome Stephen to our Advisory Board. Due to his commercial real estate experience and expertise in building environmentally responsible data centres, this collaboration will help AMPD carry forward the momentum from the launch of DC1, our operating proof-of-concept data centre that, with our current pipeline, we hope will exceed capacity. His guidance will help AMPD take the steps required to establish its position as an international internet infrastructure company, capable of meeting the highest environmental standards,” stated AMPD CEO, Anthony Brown.

“I am confident that Stephen will strengthen our leadership team and propel us forward in our expansion and growth plans to benefit shareholders and customers. Physical distancing has accelerated an already growing demand for our remote computing solutions; with people working from home, the requirement for high-powered, low-latency remote computing has opened a window for AMPD to become a market leader in urban edge data centres built for sectors such as digital media and entertainment and artificial intelligence,” added Mr. Brown.

Mr. Hynes commented, “Anthony and I share a common vision of adding value through innovation. AMPD’s DC1 proof-of-concept data centre represents the future of compute infrastructure housed in sustainable data centres, realizing the full potential of the next generation of digital infrastructure that is accessible to customers in urban environments. I am excited to have the opportunity to be part of AMPD’s journey of adding value through innovation”.

Further to the announcement on January 21, 2020, plans for the development of AMPD’s second data centre (“DC2”) remain underway. Plans for DC2 were announced in parallel with Capilano University’s Creative Technology Community Building, which is intended to house a three-megawatt data centre.

