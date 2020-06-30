ILP Features ‘Word of the Lord’ Hardcover Book

International Liturgy Publications Featuring 3 Year Catholic Mass Lectionary for parishioners

COLLEGE GROVE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / International Liturgy Publications is featuring their permanent, hard-cover, large print missal on the new catholic market website, www.catholiccentralmarket.com. Word of the Lord has two different translations currently offered. Both editions feature enlarged text with complete three-year lectionary cycle of readings for Sunday’s Feasts and Solemnities with propers, and two satin-ribbon bookmarks sewn into the binding!

Word of the Lord NAB edition and Grail Edition Include:

  • The complete three-year Sunday Lectionary
  • The Order of Mass with rubrics in red
  • Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction

NAB Edition

This missal includes the official text of the Lectionary for Mass for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, NAB Edition:

Grail Edition

This missal includes the text of the Revised Grail Psalms for the Responsorial Psalms, the complete three-year Sunday Lectionary, the Order of Mass with rubrics in red, Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction, as well as two-satin ribbons sewn into the binding. Word of the Lord, Grail Edition:

Get in touch:

Office@ilpmusic.org or call 615-599-4497

https://www.catholiccentralmarket.com/

For orders of 16 or more please call our office and enjoy up to 30% off your purchase!

About ILP

At ILP we believe we have a higher responsibility to the environment by respecting the word of God and eliminating single use missalettes. We serve parishes throughout the world who wish to make a sustainable impact on the Earth and share the Holy Spirit through worship. By publishing hard-cover, durable missals and hymnals we preserve sacred music and liturgy for continued use for years to come!

