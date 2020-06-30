Infinite Ore Doubles Drill Program on Fredart in Red Lake

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2020 / Infinite Ore Corp. (“ILI” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is very pleased to announce plans to double its current 5 hole drill program to 10 holes on the Fredart property located in the prolific Red Lake Mining District. Drilling to date has encountered massive to stringer sulphide mineralization which appears to be associated with banded iron formation horizons.

To date the drill program has intersected mineralization along strike at approximately 1.2 km to the east of the known core of the Cu-Ag mineralized area. The eastern area has seen little exploration and the target was selected by following a conductive and magnetic anomaly. In addition, drilling at Fredart has intersected mineralization at deeper levels than typically expected down to a depth of approximately 240 m. Previous drilling on the property had intersected mineralization principally from surface down to 150m depth. Until now 140 samples have been sent to SGS Laboratories for analysis.

Given the success and rapid advancement of the drill program the Company has elected to double the size of the program to 10 holes.

The goal of the current drill program is to confirm and expand on the VMS mineralized zones, test for gold mineralization, and refine the Leapfrog 3D model.

Dr. Michel Bolly, P.Geo, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has designed and is managing the current drill program on behalf of Infinite Ore, and is responsible for approving the technical contents of this press release.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. The company’s current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation mineral belt near Red Lake, Ont., as well as the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Mike England”

Mike England, President and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: Infinite Ore Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/595761/Infinite-Ore-Doubles-Drill-Program-on-Fredart-in-Red-Lake