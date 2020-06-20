Innovative Medicines Canada Responds to the Release of Revised PMPRB Guidelines

OTTAWA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada released the following statement today in response to the release of revised PMPRB pricing guidelines:

“We have just received the revised Guidelines and we will be examining them closely, in consultation with our members, after which we will be in a position to comment in more detail.

“We remain deeply concerned about the impact the amended Patented Medicines Regulations will have on Canadians’ access to affordable, innovative medicines, and on the country’s ability to attract investment to our life-sciences sector. As the COVID-19 crisis has shown, Canada’s innovative medicines companies are vital to the health and well-being of all Canadians, and we need a regulatory environment that encourages it to grow and thrive. We look forward to actively participating in the 30-day consultation process.

“It is not too late to find a solution that will prevent negative consequences of the amended regulations, while still allowing the Federal government to meet their public policy objectives.”

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada’s innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members’ commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

