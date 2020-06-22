Inspur Launches New AI Servers to Support Latest NVIDIA A100 PCIe Gen 4 at ISC20

NF5468M6 and NF5468A5 accommodate 8 pcs of double-width NVIDIA A100 PCIe GPUs in 4U chassis. Both support the latest PCIe Gen 4 of 64GB/s bi-directional bandwidth, achieving superior AI computing performance.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A100–Inspur, a leading data center and AI full-stack solutions provider, releases NF5468M6 and NF5468A5 AI servers supporting the latest NVIDIA A100 PCIe Gen 4 GPU at ISC High Performance 2020. It will provide AI users around the world with the ultimate AI computing platform with superior performance and flexibility.

Thanks to its agile and strong product design and development capabilities, Inspur is one of the first in the industry to support the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU and build up a comprehensive and competitive next-generation AI computing platform. The A100 GPU brings unprecedented versatility by accelerating a full range of precisions—from FP32 to FP16 to INT8 and all the way down to INT4. This includes the new TF32 precision, which works like FP32 while providing 20X higher FLOPS for AI without requiring any code change. In addition, the NVIDIA A100 offers multi-instance GPU technology, which enables a single GPU to be partitioned into seven hardware-isolated instances to work on multiple networks simultaneously. At present, Inspur’s two new products-NF5488M5-D and NF5488A5 with the NVIDIA A100 have taken the lead in mass production.

The newly released NF5468M6 and NF5468A5 present many innovative designs and strike a balance between superior performance and flexibility, which well meets increasingly complex and diverse AI computing needs. NF5468M6 and NF5468A5 can offer superb computing performance for high-performance computing and cloud application scenarios.

NF5468M6 and NF5468A5 accommodate eight double-width A100 PCIe cards in a 4U chassis. Both support the latest PCIe Gen4 of 64GB/s bi-directional bandwidth, delivering a 100% increase in bandwidth compared to PCIe Gen3 with the same power consumption. Its superior performance will meet the requirements of the most complex challenges in data science, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Besides, 40GB of HBM2 memory increases memory bandwidth by 70% to 1.6TB/s, allowing users to train larger deep learning models. The unique NVIDIA NVLink bridge design can provide P2P performance of up to 600GB/s between two GPUs, resulting in significant increases in training efficiency

Furthermore, another two leading AI servers of Inspur, NF5468M5 and NF5280M5, also support NVIDIA A100 PCIe Gen 4.

As the world’s leading AI server manufacturer, Inspur offers an extensive range of AI products, and works closely with AI customers to improve AI application performance in different scenarios such as voice, semantic, image, video, and search.

