Joie De Viv: Jewels to Last for the Timeless Woman

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2020 / For many, it is wishful thinking that beautiful jewelry should be enjoyed in everyday moments. Many have locked their gold and silver away for special occasions and once-in-a-lifetime milestones. Joie De Viv is of the belief that jewelry is meant to be thoroughly enjoyed and worn.

Founded on the belief that jewelry should be luxurious, fun, ethical, and a part of every day, Joie De Viv creates a jewelry experience designed for the modern woman.

The company draws inspiration from the joyous moments in life to create timeless pieces meant to endure using high-quality materials paired with ethical, environmentally-conscious practices. Their mission is to produce elegant and uplifting adornments meant to accompany ladies on their journey, wherever they may go.

Joie De Viv creates designs that comprise a unique series of collections handmade by jewelers in Miami with over 30 years of experience. Each design is inspired by women of the world-travelers, adventure seekers, and dreamers, with each distinct piece corresponding to transcendent, elegant journeys. Each unique piece empowers women to create beautiful collections that echo their individuality.

Joie De Viv puts an emphasis on going above and beyond the industry standards when it comes to sourcing their materials ethically and responsibly. In fact, their aim is to revolutionize the jewelry industry by cutting out the middlemen, offering excellent quality, sustainable fine jewelry at the most attainable prices.

Other jewelry companies sell at a premium price to account for sales commissions, retail markups, excess assortment, production markups, and more. Joie De Viv has none of that. As a result, they are able to offer the most beautiful sustainable jewelry at a fraction of the price without sacrificing quality.

The company has an exceptional selection of certified premium-quality lab-grown diamonds, precious stones, and top-grade metals. Joie De Viv goes to great lengths to guarantee that the materials are not only conflict-free but also that their suppliers adhere to internationally recognized labor, trade, and environmental standards.

Unlike other direct-to-consumer online retailers, they use only solid reclaimed 18k gold and premium quality sustainably created diamonds. Each piece that they source is certified by the International Gemological Institute.

Joie De Viv uses lab-grown diamonds, which are considered the same as real diamonds; the only real difference is whether they are mined or created. They are physically, optically, and chemically identical. The company opts for lab-grown diamonds to stand by their vow of exploitation-free beauty. Their diamonds are hot-forged aboveground in the US, thereby avoiding the environmental and social impact of mining. This process requires significantly less energy than extracting diamonds from the earth through industrial mining practices.

The company has received over 500 5-star reviews over the beauty of their jewelry and the strength of their commitment to environmental consciousness.

For Joie De Viv and their customers, there is nothing more beautiful than doing right by people and the planet.

Learn more about Joie De Viv and their advocacy on their website and their Instagram.

