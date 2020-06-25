Jordan Wolfson Explains How Meditation Allows Him to Create Art One Layer at a Time

A journey with Jordan Wolfson on how he is able to create such complex works of art.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2020 / Jordan Wolfson is best known for his works Riverboat Song, Female Figure and Real Violence. Jordan continues to create works of art that both heighten the viewers sense of security and enlighten, with a sense of wonder and deep thought after experiencing Jordan Wolfson’s world of descriptive, visual imagination.

Wolfson has described his process of making art as a draining process, with many layers, that can go in any direction and change direction many times after that. As seen in many of his pieces, one never ends up where one might think they are going to end up, and that is exactly what makes Jordan’s art so important to today’s seemingly conservative art world.

Jordan’s pieces range from sculptures, video animation and animatronics that incorporate songs from classic and pop icons such as Paul Simon and Lady Gaga. The works created by Jordan have confidence, that is sometimes seen as dark and can be overwhelming to the senses at times.

Jordan’s own powerful experiences with art provide him a deep connection to the pieces he creates. He wants to ensure that his audience has a deep connection with their feelings through his work and to create a physical experience.

In a 2019 interview exploring how he created Riverboat Song, when asked if he had any techniques that help him visualize his work, Jordan responded: “It’s mostly through meditation that I am able to harness my intuition.” He goes on to say: “without the meditation practice I would be paralyzed and would not be able to make the work I make, or speak the free way I want to speak.”

“Often we are so afraid of our own ideas and I was finding myself in that situation and I was releasing that I couldn’t be free and if I wasn’t going to be free then this life as an artist wasn’t really worth it for me,” Jordan continues.

In Jordan’s words, his works are all part of the human experience. There are many works by Jordan that might be considered controversial, that some may feel should be censored or are not for everyone, but Jordan understands that this is what makes Freedom of Speech so powerful. Wolfson’s work is part of public and private collections throughout the world.

About Jordan Wolfson

Jordan Wolfson was born in New York City, New York. In 2003, Jordan received his BFA in Sculpture from the Rhode Island School of Design, a private design school located in Providence, Rhode Island, founded in 1877.

