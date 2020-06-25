KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CarNow Auto Receivables Trust 2020-1

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kroll Bond Rating Agency (“KBRA”) assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by CarNow Auto Receivables Trust 2020-1 (“CNART 2020-1”), a subprime auto asset-backed securities transaction.

The impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which is expected to adversely impact the performance of auto loans, including those supporting the subject transaction. Owing to this risk, KBRA increased its base case default assumptions for the subject pool in a manner that was consistent with a recent portfolio review of the sector detailed in the following report: U.S. Auto Loan and Auto Lease ABS Securities on Watch Report. The review did not result in Watch Placements on any outstanding ratings from KBRA rated CNART transactions. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, KBRA also used lower recovery rates and a longer recovery lag assumption on defaulted loans.

CarNow Auto Receivables Trust 2020-1 (“CNART 2020-1” or the “Issuer”) will issue five classes of notes totaling $118.73 million that are collateralized by a pool of retail automobile contracts, made to subprime obligors that are secured by used automobiles.

The structure and collateral for CNART 2020-1 are generally similar with the previous CNART 2019-1 transaction. However, key structural differences from the prior deal include the addition of one class of notes (Class E), higher enhancement for all classes, a 0.50% increase to the reserve and no prefunding. In addition, CNART 2020-1 excludes loans that have been granted COVID related deferrals as of the cut-off date.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 56.81% for the Class A notes to 21.80% for the Class E notes. The target enhancement levels for the Class A notes and Class E notes are 68.25% and 33.25%, respectively.

Byrider has been in the Buy Here Pay Here auto finance business for approximately 30 years with experience buying, reconditioning and selling vehicles and originating and servicing auto loans to lower quality subprime obligors. Byrider focuses on providing reliable, needs based transportation and financing to its customers. Byrider has a network of 142 stores, of which 32 are Company-owned and 110 are franchised as of May 31, 2020. The Company-owned stores are located predominantly in the mid-west, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois.

KBRA applied its Global Auto Loan ABS Methodology and its Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Byrider’s historical static pool data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Company, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

